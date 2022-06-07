E-Learning Market Size in GCC Countries to Grow by USD 569.04 million | Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

Jun 07, 2022, 04:20 ET
The introduction of gamification will be one of the key trends in the E-learning market in GCC countries during 2021-2025
NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E-learning is a suitable alternative to conventional classroom training. E-learning programs for academics use electronic resources to impart skills and knowledge remotely to students in schools and institutes of higher education.
In this report, Technavio defines 2020 as the base year and 2021-2025 as the forecast period. The size of the e-learning market in GCC countries is anticipated to grow by USD 569.04 million from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.66% during the forecast period. Our report describes in detail the various factors that are responsible for the market growth and the growth momentum.
What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?
- Overview of the Market
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Factors Impacting Market Growth
- Vendor Analysis
What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?
|
Segmentation
|
Segments
|
End user
|
Corporate, K-12 education, and higher education
|
Geography
|
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Rest of MEA, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, and Rest of MEA
What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the E-Learning Market in GCC Countries?
The growth of the e-learning market in GCC countries will be driven by the high demand for skill-based training. The use of LMS and content authoring, among others, further drives the market growth in the GCC. Technical training is mainly delivered by using methods such as simulation training and blended training to increase the effectiveness of training programs. E-learning is extensively used to train employees in customer relationship management to help them focus on catering to the requirements of customers. Any rise in the demand for gamification will directly impact the demand for the e-learning market.
What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the E-Learning Market in GCC Countries?
The introduction of gamification is a key trend in the e-learning market. Educational curriculums can use games in training and curriculum to increase the interest of students. Gamification in e-learning is used to motivate learners to stay focused on the course and help tutors guide and reward the learners.
Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the E-Learning Market in GCC Countries?
According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the e-learning market in GCC countries include Administrate Ltd., Coursera Inc., Docebo Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley & Sons Inc., New Horizons Worldwide LLC, Open Text Corp., Pearson Plc, The Rapid Results College Ltd., and XpertLearning among others.
Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?
The e-learning market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
|
E-Learning Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.66%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 569.04 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
10.09
|
Regional analysis
|
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Rest of MEA, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, and Rest of MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
Saudi Arabia at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, and Rest of MEA
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Administrate Ltd., Coursera Inc., Docebo Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley & Sons Inc., New Horizons Worldwide LLC, Open Text Corp., Pearson Plc, The Rapid Results College Ltd., and XpertLearning
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03:Value chain: Education services
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: GCC Countries - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: GCC Countries: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- 5.2 Comparison by End user
- 5.3 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 5.4 K-12 education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 5.5 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 5.6 Market opportunity by End user
- 5.7 COVID-19 impact and recovery for end-user segment
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 7.4 UAE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 7.5 Oman - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 7.6 Kuwait - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 7.7 Rest of GCC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 7.8 Market opportunity by Geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Volume drivers – Demand led growth
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 39: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 42: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 43: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Administrate Ltd.
- Exhibit 44: Administrate Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 45: Administrate Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 46: Administrate Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Coursera Inc.
- 10.5 Docebo Inc.
- Exhibit 50: Docebo Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Docebo Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 52: Docebo Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 53: Docebo Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
- Exhibit 54: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Segment focus
- 10.7 John Wiley & Sons Inc.
- Exhibit 58: John Wiley & Sons Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: John Wiley & Sons Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: John Wiley & Sons Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 61: John Wiley & Sons Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 New Horizons Worldwide LLC
- Exhibit 62: New Horizons Worldwide LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 63: New Horizons Worldwide LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 64: New Horizons Worldwide LLC - Key offerings
- 10.9 Open Text Corp.
- Exhibit 65: Open Text Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Open Text Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: Open Text Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 68: Open Text Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Pearson Plc
- Exhibit 69: Pearson Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Pearson Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: Pearson Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 72: Pearson Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Pearson Plc - Segment focus
- 10.11 The Rapid Results College Ltd.
- Exhibit 74: The Rapid Results College Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: The Rapid Results College Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 76: The Rapid Results College Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.12 XpertLearning
- Exhibit 77: XpertLearning - Overview
- Exhibit 78: XpertLearning - Product and service
- Exhibit 79: XpertLearning - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 81: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 83: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations
