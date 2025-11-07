E. Nathan Harris Re-Selected Among The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Attorneys

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abogados Centro Legal proudly announces that founding attorney E. Nathan Harris has once again been selected for membership in The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Attorneys. This prestigious recognition honors the most accomplished trial lawyers across the United States who demonstrate superior qualifications, leadership, and results.

Attorney E. Nathan Harris from Abogados Centro Legal

The National Trial Lawyers organization serves as an essential network and educational resource for elite trial lawyers nationwide, offering opportunities for professional development and advocacy training. Re-selection to the Top 100 underscores Attorney Harris's continued excellence and impact in the field of personal injury law.

With over a decade of service to Alabama's Hispanic immigrant community, E. Nathan Harris and the Personal Injury Practice Group at Abogados Centro Legal have built a reputation for integrity, compassion, and relentless pursuit of justice. The firm's work has resulted in over $50 million recovered for their clients, providing critical financial compensation and stability for families affected by serious accidents and injuries.

"It's an honor to be recognized once again among the nation's leading trial lawyers," said Harris. "This acknowledgment reflects our team's commitment to standing up for those who might otherwise be overlooked — especially immigrant families who face cultural and systemic barriers in accessing justice."

Through this recognition, Abogados Centro Legal continues to strengthen its mission of advocating for the most vulnerable while setting a high standard of excellence in personal injury litigation throughout Alabama and beyond.

About Abogados Centro Legal

Founded in 2010 and based in Birmingham, Alabama, Abogados Centro Legal is a bilingual, client-focused law firm dedicated to serving the Hispanic community in matters of personal injury and immigration law. The firm's attorneys are recognized for their legal expertise, community advocacy, and unwavering commitment to justice for all.

