Latino Businesses Continue Christmas Tradition: Abogados Centro Legal, Mi Pueblo Supermarket, Radio La Jefa, and Belt, Bruner & Barnett Personal Injury Lawyers to Gift Boston Butts to Alabama Families

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Abogados Centro Legal , Mi Pueblo Supermarket , and now, Radio La Jefa and Belt, Bruner & Barnett Personal Injury Lawyers are joining forces to celebrate the holiday season by gifting Boston Butts to Latino families across Alabama this December.

Latino Businesses Continue Christmas Tradition

This annual initiative began back in 2022 as a way to give back to the immigrant community and ensure more families can enjoy a meaningful Christmas dinner. Over the past two years, the partnership has provided thousands of families with high-quality holiday meals and a shared sense of community.

Continuing a Tradition of Giving

"Our mission goes beyond providing legal or business services," said E. Nathan Harris, CEO of Abogados Centro Legal. "We are part of this community, and this event is one of our favorite ways to bring people together during the holidays."

Dulce Victoria Rivera, CEO of Mi Pueblo Supermarket, added, "Seeing families line up with smiles and gratitude reminds us why we do this every year. Giving back is at the heart of who we are."

Event details—including exact dates, times, and participating Mi Pueblo Supermarket locations—will be announced soon on the organizations' websites and social media channels, so make sure to follow Abogados Centro Legal on Facebook and Instagram , Mi Pueblo Supermarket on Facebook and Instagram as well, Radio La Jefa's Facebook and Instagram , and finally, Belt, Bruner & Barnett's Facebook.

About Abogados Centro Legal

Abogados Centro Legal is a Latino-owned law firm based in Birmingham, Alabama, specializing in personal injury and immigration law. The firm is dedicated to defending the rights of Latino and immigrant families across Alabama.

About Mi Pueblo Supermarket

Mi Pueblo Supermarket is a Hispanic-owned grocery chain serving Alabama's diverse communities with fresh products and exceptional service. The company actively supports community initiatives that strengthen and uplift Latino families.

About La Jefa Radio Station

Since 2001, Radio La Jefa has served the Alabama community with 24/7 music and news, always focused on informing and entertaining listeners. The station proudly partners with community organizations and promotes major statewide events. Thanks to its audience's support, it has become Alabama's leading station, committed to valuable content and celebrating cultural identity.

About Belt, Bruner & Barnett Personal Injury Lawyers

Belt, Bruner & Barnett Personal Injury Lawyers is a top-rated law firm serving accident victims across Alabama. With more than ninety years of combined legal experience, their attorneys have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for clients, helping them secure compensation for medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering, and more. The firm has offices in Birmingham, Huntsville, and Montgomery and offers free, no-obligation consultations to anyone seeking guidance after an accident.

Together, Abogados Centro Legal, Mi Pueblo Supermarket, La Jefa Radio Station, and Belt, Bruner & Barnett Personal Injury Lawyers remain committed to uplifting and supporting Latino families across Alabama. Their shared dedication ensures that the spirit of generosity, community, and collaboration continues to shine brightly throughout this holiday season.

