E-Paper Display (EPD) Market to grow by USD 7,914.02 million between 2022 - 2027

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The E-Paper Display (EPD) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.87% with USD 7,914.02 million between 2022 and 2027. The comprehensive report delves into the market's segmentation based on application (e-readers, mobile displays, public displays, wearables, and EPDs in smart cards and others), type (flexible EPDs, curved EPDs, foldable EPDs, and flat EPDs), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report also encompasses a comprehensive analysis of driving factors, trends, and challenges, complemented by historical market data from 2017 to 2021.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global e-Paper Display (EPD) Market 2023-2027

The E-paper display (EPD) market's growth is anchored by several influential factors. The increasing adoption of e-books, coupled with the energy efficiency and glare-free nature of EPDs, contributes significantly to this upward trajectory. E-books are experiencing a surge in demand due to their portability and preference among consumers for digital reading formats. This transformation in reading habits is propelling the e-paper display market's expansion, with e-books expected to dominate the book industry by 2025.

Growth Prospects of E-Paper Display (EPD) Market in Emerging Markets include:

Evolution of color-capable EPDs

Growing demand for e-readers and e-notes

Rising preference for personalized and authentic experiences

Increasing collaborations with local artists and designers

Emphasis on eco-friendly practices and sustainable materials

A key challenge for the E-Paper Display (EPD) market is its limited color range, which restricts its application in areas like newspapers and advertisements where vibrant colors are essential. This constraint could impact its appeal and growth in specific segments, necessitating research, and development to address this limitation and unlock broader market potential. Technavio provides a report on E-paper Display (EPD) Market that includes the market's key drivers, trends, challenges, and customer landscape, download the sample report now.

North America holds a prominent position, anticipated to contribute 42% to the global market growth. The region's well-developed technological landscape and consumer preferences for innovative products drive the demand for EPDs.

The research report on the E-paper Display (EPD) Market also includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape of the market and information about 20 market companies, including Advantech Co. Ltd., ASSA ABLOY AB, CLEARink Displays Inc., DALIAN GOOD DISPLAY Co. Ltd., Hangzhou ZKONG Network Co. Ltd., Microtips Technology Inc., Orient Display USA Corp., Parallax Inc., PERVASIVE DISPLAYS Inc., Plastic Logic HK Ltd., Probots Techno Solutions, Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Shanghai OKRA Technologies Co. Ltd., Solomon Systech International Ltd., SOLUM Europe Gmbh, Toppan Inc., Visionect LLC, Volex Plc and YFY Inc.

These companies are implementing various strategies, such as strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and service launches, to maintain a competitive edge in the market.

The E-Paper Display (EPD) Market's growth is driven by factors like the surge in e-books, advancements in color capabilities, and partnerships with local artists, designers, and artisans. Although challenges exist, such as color limitations, the market's potential remains high, with key market players actively pursuing strategic initiatives to maintain a competitive edge. Buy the full report and make informed decisions to uplift your company.

