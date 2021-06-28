E-Scooter Market to grow by 16.32 million units during 2021-2025 | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BMW AG, Electrotherm Ltd., Greaves Cotton Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Piaggio and C. Spa, TVS Motor Co. Ltd., and Yadea Group Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the declining prices of Li-ion batteries, the increasing popularity of e-scooter sharing services, and the increasing incentives and subsidies by governments will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

E-Scooter Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

E-Scooter Market is segmented as below:

Type

Sealed Lead Acid Batteries



Lithium-ion Batteries

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

E-Scooter Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the e-scooter market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

E- Scooter Market size

size E- Scooter Market trends

trends E- Scooter Market industry analysis

Increasing incentives and subsidies by governments are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high costs and maintenance complexities associated with e-scooters may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the e-scooter market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



E-Scooter Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist e-scooter market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the e-scooter market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the e-scooter market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-scooter market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Battery type

Market segments

Comparison by Battery type

Sealed lead acid batteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Lithium-ion batteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Battery type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BMW AG

Electrotherm Ltd.

Greaves Cotton Ltd.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

Piaggio and C. Spa

TVS Motor Co. Ltd.

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

