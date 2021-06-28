E-Scooter Market to grow by 16.32 million units during 2021-2025 | 17000+ Technavio Reports
Jun 28, 2021, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-scooter market is set to grow by 16.32 million units, progressing at a CAGR of over 16% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offer in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Download FREE Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BMW AG, Electrotherm Ltd., Greaves Cotton Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Piaggio and C. Spa, TVS Motor Co. Ltd., and Yadea Group Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the declining prices of Li-ion batteries, the increasing popularity of e-scooter sharing services, and the increasing incentives and subsidies by governments will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
E-Scooter Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
E-Scooter Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Sealed Lead Acid Batteries
- Lithium-ion Batteries
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40869
E-Scooter Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the e-scooter market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BMW AG, Electrotherm Ltd., Greaves Cotton Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., Mahindra, and Mahindra Ltd., Piaggio and C. Spa, TVS Motor Co. Ltd., and Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- E-Scooter Market size
- E-Scooter Market trends
- E-Scooter Market industry analysis
Increasing incentives and subsidies by governments are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high costs and maintenance complexities associated with e-scooters may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the e-scooter market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
E-Scooter Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist e-scooter market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the e-scooter market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the e-scooter market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-scooter market vendors
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Pedelec Market- The pedelec market is segmented by type (conventional pedelec and s-pedelec) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global High-performance Electric Motorcycle Market- The high-performance electric motorcycle market is segmented by type (street and off-road) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Battery type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Battery type
- Sealed lead acid batteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Lithium-ion batteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Battery type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BMW AG
- Electrotherm Ltd.
- Greaves Cotton Ltd.
- Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd.
- Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.
- Piaggio and C. Spa
- TVS Motor Co. Ltd.
- Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/electric-scooters-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article