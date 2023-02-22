E-Space Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Contract

LOS GATOS, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Space, a global space company focused on bridging Earth and space with the world's most sustainable low Earth orbit (LEO) network, announced today it was awarded a Department of Defense contract to demonstrate unique space system capabilities.

Under this contract, E-Space will actively show novel space-based communications capabilities to the U.S. Space Development Agency (SDA) and U.S. Space Force. This effort will leverage E-Space's new generation LEO space system.

"We are proud to have been awarded this contract to demonstrate new technical capabilities needed by warfighters globally," said Greg Wyler, founder and CEO of E-Space. "With our advanced LEO space system, we will enhance situational awareness through extended satellite coverage—when and where it's needed most."

About E-Space

E-Space is a global space company bridging Earth and space with the world's most sustainable low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network. Focused on making connectivity from space universally accessible, secure and actionable, E-Space is fundamentally changing the design, manufacturing and service delivery associated with legacy LEO systems—all at a fraction of the cost—to enable a new class of ubiquitous, real-time communications, Internet of Things (IoT) and Smart-IoT services. The Company's global space-based communications platform is set to connect, track, sense and act on AI-optimized data, gathered from billions of novel E-Space devices deployed planet-wide to help advance humanity, protect the planet and enable smarter business operations. Learn more about E-Space at: e-space.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Instagram .

