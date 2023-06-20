E-Space Strengthens Leadership in France with Appointment of New Board Members

TOULOUSE, France, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to market growth and bringing greater space innovation to Europe, E-Space, the company bridging Earth and space to enable hyper-scaled deployments of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and services, today announced the appointment of several distinguished leaders from across the defense, political, financial, telecom and space sectors to its Board of Directors serving its European headquarters, E-Space SAS. The new board members bring a wealth of expertise and diverse backgrounds, which will bolster the Company's plans to bring advanced space-powered IoT and Smart-IoT solutions and services to the market.

Joining the E-Space SAS Board of Directors are:

Christian Dargnat : Founder of Alphée Consulting; former CEO of BNP Paribas Asset Management; former head of EFAMA (European Fund & Asset Management Association)

: Founder of Alphée Consulting; former CEO of BNP Paribas Asset Management; former head of EFAMA (European Fund & Asset Management Association) Jean-Baptiste Djebbari : Managing Partner of Magellim Infrastructure Fund; former French Minister for Transport (2019-2022); former Member of the French Parliament; former airline pilot and director of flight operations

: Managing Partner of Magellim Infrastructure Fund; former French Minister for Transport (2019-2022); former Member of the French Parliament; former airline pilot and director of flight operations Major General (R) Michel Friedling : Founder and CEO of Look Up Space; Founder and Chairman of Dragonfly Space Partners ; former Head of the French Space Command

: Founder and CEO of Look Up Space; Founder and Chairman of Dragonfly Space Partners former Head of the French Space Command Karim Michel Sabbagh : E-Space Managing Director, Europe and Middle East Lead; former President and CEO of SES; former Chairman of SES ASTRA; former O3b Networks board member

: E-Space Managing Director, and Middle East Lead; former President and CEO of SES; former Chairman of SES ASTRA; former O3b Networks board member Greg Wyler: Founder and CEO of E-Space; Founder and former CEO of OneWeb; Founder and former CEO of O3b Networks

This accomplished group brings a unique blend of industry knowledge, strategic vision and leadership experience, which will be instrumental in guiding E-Space SAS through its next phase of growth. Full bios of each board member can be found online here.

Greg Wyler expressed enthusiasm about the new appointments, commenting, "We welcome this highly respected group of leaders to the E-Space SAS Board. We have very ambitious growth and innovation plans around hyper-scaled IoT services. Our Board's collective insights will help accelerate innovation, enhance operational excellence and ensure sustainable value creation for all stakeholders."

E-Space SAS has an independent governance structure from its sister company, E-Space U.S. The newly appointed E-Space SAS board members will collaborate closely with the E-Space SAS executive team to shape the Company's strategic direction, strengthen corporate governance practices and drive key growth initiatives in the European Union.

About E-Space

E-Space is bridging Earth and space to enable hyper-scaled deployments of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and services. The Company is fundamentally changing the design, economics, manufacturing, coverage limitations and service delivery of space-powered IoT connectivity. Its advanced, sustainable low Earth orbit (LEO) space infrastructure will create a new class of ubiquitous, real-time communications capabilities that enable end-users to connect, track, sense and act on edge AI optimized data, gathered from billions of novel E-Space devices deployed planet-wide. Learn more about E-Space at: e-space.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Instagram.

