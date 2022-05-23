E-textile Market: 38% of Growth to Originate from North America | Market Share, Insights, Report, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts - 2021-2025

In-Scope:

Military and defense:

The e-textile market share growth by the military and defense segment will be significant during the forecast period. The military and defense sectors have a high requirement of fabrics integrated with information technology (IT) components to manage extreme environmental conditions and critical situations. The demand from the military and defense segment will be a key driver boosting the growth of the e-textile market.

Out-of-Scope:

Architecture



Sports and fitness



Transportation



Others

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the E-textile Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by End user (military and defense, architecture, sports and fitness, transportation, and others), Application (passive e-textile, active e-textile, and ultra-smart textile), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA)

The report extensively covers market segmentation by End user (military and defense, architecture, sports and fitness, transportation, and others), Application (passive e-textile, active e-textile, and ultra-smart textile), and Geography ( , , APAC, , and MEA) Key Companies- AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Carré Technologies Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Jabil Inc., Ohmatex AS, Schoeller Textil AG, Sensoria Inc., Vista Medical Ltd., and Xenoma Inc. among others

AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Carré Technologies Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Jabil Inc., Ohmatex AS, Schoeller Textil AG, Sensoria Inc., Vista Medical Ltd., and Xenoma Inc. among others Driver- High demand for health-monitoring wearables to drive the market

High demand for health-monitoring wearables to drive the market Challenge- High manufacturing cost to hamper the market growth

Vendor Insights-

The E-textile market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as innovation in user-friendly interface and design to compete in the market.

AiQ Smart Clothing Inc.- The company offers smart textile solution such as Bio Man, Motion Capture, Textile cable, and others.

BAE Systems Plc- The company offers smart clothing fabrics such as Broadsword Spine.

Carré Technologies Inc.- The company offers Hexoskin Smart Clothing Monitor.

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

E-textile Market Driver:

High demand for health-monitoring wearables:

This growth is likely to be driven by the rising demand for smart apparel and high-performance health monitoring equipment. E-textiles in the fitness and sports segment helps in coaching the players and fitness seekers and helps in the improvement of golf swings, tennis serves, and ski techniques. Apart from sports, defense and healthcare are the major end-user segments for health monitoring wearables. In the military and defense, these wearables are used to monitor and relay the vital health statistics of soldiers on the field. It enables on-field doctors and rescue teams to act immediately in case of emergencies. Moreover, these e-textiles are also used in personal protective equipment and apparel to reduce the extent of risks that users are exposed to and provide them with suitable environment-based external stimuli. Therefore, the introduction of high-functional e-textiles is enabling monitoring and improving the overall health of an individual. This will lead to the high adoption of these wearables during the forecast period.

E-textile Market Challenge:

High manufacturing cost:

E-textiles are priced much higher than regular textiles as these products involve the incorporation of electronic components and technologies such as nanotechnology and BLE technology. The high R&D investments required for the development of these products also add to the end cost. Products based on advanced technologies such as nanotechnologies and BLE technology are integrated into woven fabrics or textiles for developing e-textiles. The production cost of these fabrics increased over the years, with the growing demand for woven textiles and fabrics. In addition, the total employment in the textile industry has increased over the years owing to the increased sales volume and costs related to textile and fabric production. Asian apparel producers are facing a 5% increment in employees' minimum wage since January 2016. High production costs of textiles and apparel will increase the cost of e-textiles as well and will serve as a hindrance to the market growth.

E-textile Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.74% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 10.25 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 18.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Canada, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Carré Technologies Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Jabil Inc., Ohmatex AS, Schoeller Textil AG, Sensoria Inc., Vista Medical Ltd., and Xenoma Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 08: Parent market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Passive e-textile

5.2 Active e-textile

5.3 Ultra-smart textile

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Military and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Architecture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Sports and fitness - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 AiQ Smart Clothing Inc.

11.4 BAE Systems Plc

11.5 Carré Technologies Inc.

11.6 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

11.7 Jabil Inc.

11.8 Ohmatex AS

11.9 Schoeller Textil AG

11.10 Sensoria Inc.

11.11 Vista Medical Ltd.

11.12 Xenoma Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

