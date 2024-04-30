E-waste Recycling Market, 43% of Growth to Originate from Europe, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global E-waste recycling market size is estimated to grow by USD 16.00 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.67% during the forecast period. Europe is estimated to contribute 43%. to the growth of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-waste Recycling Market 2023-2027

The E-waste Recycling Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

Region Outlook

North America Europe APAC South America Middle East & Africa

2. Europe - Europe is predicted to contribute 43% to the growth by 2027. Experts at Technavio have talked about the trends, reasons, and problems that will likely affect the e-waste recycling market there. Some important countries in Europe like Germany, the UK, France, and Russia are playing a big role in this growth because they produce a lot of e-waste from things like gadgets, home appliances, and medical devices.

Governments in these countries have made rules, like the EU Waste from Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Directive, which say how e-waste should be collected and recycled safely. Also, there's a focus on managing e-waste better in plans like the Circular Economy Action Plan.

This is making businesses and people think more about how they use resources. Many new plans are starting up to manage waste better in Europe . These things are expected to help the market grow in the coming years.

Research Analysis

The E-waste recycling market plays a crucial role in addressing the growing issue of electronic waste (e-waste), which includes discarded consumer electronics such as washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, and computers. E-waste poses a significant environmental challenge due to the harmful effects of metals and chemicals, including palladium, contained in these devices.

Electronic manufacturers are increasingly focusing on product innovation to improve the durability and recovery rate of precious metals and plastics in e-waste. Recycling e-waste not only reduces the need for raw materials but also helps mitigate the negative impact on the environment. E-waste collection and recycling facilities are essential for effective e-waste management.

These facilities ensure data security during the recycling process and recover valuable metals and chemicals, such as palladium, from e-waste. The cost factor of recycling e-waste is a significant consideration for both consumers and electronic manufacturers, making it essential to promote online shopping and responsible disposal of electronic devices.

Market Overview

The E-waste recycling market plays a crucial role in the production cycle of technology, as it facilitates the recovery and reuse of valuable materials from discarded electronic devices. Products such as computers, mobile phones, and televisions contain precious metals like gold, silver, and palladium, which can be extracted and reused in new devices.

Producers, consumers, and governments are increasingly recognizing the importance of e-waste recycling to reduce environmental harm and conserve resources. The recycling process involves dismantling, sorting, and separating various components, including circuit boards, batteries, and plastics.

Companies specializing in e-waste recycling use advanced technologies to maximize the recovery of valuable materials while minimizing the generation of hazardous waste. The market for e-waste recycling is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to increasing global awareness and stricter regulations on electronic waste disposal.

