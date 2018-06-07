E3 Coliseum 2018 Lineup Features the Biggest Names in Video Games and Special Guests From the World of Entertainment

Coming off the success of its inaugural year in 2017, E3 Coliseum 2018 expands to three full days of panels and presentations from the most compelling, creative voices in entertainment to celebrate how video games shape popular culture. This mainstage event is produced by Geoff Keighley (The Game Awards) and being held at The Novo at L.A. Live, a short walk from the LACC.

This year's lineup features in-depth panels from the biggest games debuting at E3 2018, as well as speakers from popular culture who have been influenced by video games. Special guests include filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, actor Jack Black, magician Penn Jillette, Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, Avengers: Infinity War director Joe Russo, and actor Elijah Wood. Game creators and studios include Hideo Kojima in conversation with director Jordan Vogt-Roberts, Bethesda Game Studios' Todd Howard, Xbox's Phil Spencer, veteran game writer/director Amy Hennig, Epic Games' Worldwide Creative Director Donald Mustard (Fortnite), and many more. Some of the biggest game franchises in the world will address fans with in-depth presentations on projects such as Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII, Marvel's SPIDER-MAN, The Last Of Us Part II, Blizzard's World of Warcraft, and even more games that will be revealed for the first time as part of E3 2018.

E3 Coliseum is open to all E3 2018 badge holders on a first come, first served basis. Fans can line up outside The Novo at L.A. Live beginning on Tuesday, June 12 at 7 a.m. Pacific.

E3 Coliseum and Facebook are giving the global video game community the chance to watch and ask questions during select panels. Fans can visit Facebook.com/E3Expo during E3 Coliseum to watch on Facebook Live and submit questions.

Most panels from E3 Coliseum will be streamed on Twitch, E3's official streaming partner, as well as Mixer.com, Twitter, and YouTube. Select panels will also streamed on official PlayStation channels.

The full lineup and schedule is available online here. The event hours are as follows:

Tuesday, June 12 : 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Featuring: Westworld series creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy , Elijah Wood , Hideo Kojima , Jack Black , and more

series creators and , , , , and more Wednesday, June 13 : 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Featuring: Camilla Luddington , Joe Russo , and more

, , and more Thursday, June 14 : 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Featuring: Darren Aronofsky and more

