E4E Relief - social enterprise providing charitable Emergency Financial Relief - launches Hurricane Helene Community Fund

North Carolina-headquarter organization bridges the long-term disaster relief gap with direct grants to individuals, helping people rebuild and recover

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- E4E Relief, the most-trusted provider of Emergency Financial Relief solutions to individuals sponsored by corporations, is establishing the Hurricane Helene Community Fund – an effort to provide cash grants directly to those affected by the storm's devastation. The Hurricane Helene Community Fund will provide crucial financial support to individuals impacted by the recent hurricane, and it will directly disperse Emergency Financial Relief grants to eligible residents in and beyond the Appalachia region.

The imminently formed fund is part of E4E Relief's decades-long mission intended to help empower people at every phase of impact to restore their personal autonomy as they recover and rebuild. E4E Relief is actively extending outreach to local and regional partners, working to raise awareness and to complement existing efforts for impacted individuals who have long-term needs.

The social enterprise already has significant Hurricane Helene work underway, having received over 14,000 grant applications and having awarded over $1.2 million since September 25 to individuals who work for companies E4E Relief serves and are affected by Hurricane Helene's aftermath.

"Hurricane Helene's devastation is far greater than we could have imagined," said E4E Relief Interim CEO, Matthew Pierce. "Our goal is to contribute to the housing security, safety and overall well-being of those impacted by Hurricane Helene. We bring the administrative muscle needed to provide cash grants directly into the hands of those who need them to empower those individuals most adversely affected by the storm to recover, rebuild and to know they are not alone. We remain committed to delivering financial relief directly to our clients' impacted individuals so they can recover, return to work and ultimately begin to restore their livelihoods."

The Hurricane Helene Community Fund provides a secure and reputable platform for both donors and recipients. Contributions to the fund can be made from a variety of donation methods and are considered charitable donations to a public charity, ensuring tax deductibility, transparency and accountability. Residents impacted by this tragic event will be able to seek direct financial assistance to help them recover from a wide range of disaster recovery efforts including temporary housing, home repair, household content replacement, automobile repair and other essential needs.

Leaders by example, E4E Relief has also initiated a Hurricane Helene-specific internal donation drive collecting essential items to donate to Operation Airdrop, a volunteer network of pilots who deliver essential supplies, hot meals and support to communities impacted by disasters.

E4E Relief's Hurricane Helene Community Fund will be open to all for charitable contributions here http://www.e4erelief.org/hhcf

About E4E Relief

E4E Relief became the first social enterprise provider of charitable Emergency Financial Relief programs on behalf of corporations, emerging after the September 11, 2001 attacks. Since inception, E4E Relief has been rapidly responding to individuals impacted by disasters and hardships globally for over 20 years.

As the preeminent independent third-party public charity with award-winning leaders serving more than 180 clients – including 55 Fortune 500 clients – we empower global companies to provide meaningful financial relief to employees and other key stakeholders when the unexpected happens. Our groundbreaking ImpactStack ℠ survey-based grantee metrics tool provides corporate partners outcomes data that has revealed that 95% of recipients say their financial grant positively impacted their well-being. Since 2020, E4E Relief has received over 370,000 applications, more than $376 million in donations and awarded more than $271 million in charitable grants, supporting relief efforts for over 6.5 million people worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn.

