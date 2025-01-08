E4E Relief taps Matthew Pierce as Chief Executive Officer

After a record-breaking six months as Interim CEO, Pierce formally assumes the role

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- E4E Relief, the most-trusted provider of Emergency Financial Relief grants to individuals sponsored by corporations and the award-winning social enterprise behind the Hurricane Helene Community Fund announces Matthew (Matt) Pierce as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Pierce, who has served as Interim CEO since June 2024, assumes the role following a historic disaster season which included E4E Relief processing a record 94,000 Emergency Financial Relief applications from June to December 2024. Under Pierce's leadership, E4E Relief awarded over $33 million in grants in Q4 2024, its highest volume in the post-covid era and successfully expanded its operational capacity to 500% of its pre-disaster season levels.

"I am honored to officially take on this role and continue leading our outstanding team to reach even greater heights," said Pierce. "The work we do has such a profound effect on our clients, partners and most importantly, the individuals they support. With our focus dedicated to serving individuals during times of unexpected financial hardship and 90% of company leaders prioritizing the total employee experience in the last year, we maintain our commitment more than ever to serving our growing client community."

Pierce joined E4E Relief in 2021 as Vice President and Director of Finance and Administration and was quickly promoted to Managing Director of Finance and Insights. Following leadership stints at Grant Thornton LLP, Garretson Resolution Group, and Epiq, his experience in financial planning, analysis and operations proved crucial to scale many aspects of the business in this last season.

"Matt's exceptional leadership during this challenging period has demonstrated his ability to steer our organization through extraordinary demands," said E4E Relief Board Chair, Kevin Roche. "His deep commitment to our mission and dedication to operational excellence makes him the ideal choice to lead E4E Relief into its next phase of growth and impact."

E4E Relief had a record-breaking year providing over $69M in cash grants to individuals, while supporting clients through a significant Atlantic Hurricane season that included 18 named storms, five of which reached major hurricane status. Two of the five major hurricanes, Helene and Milton, made landfall within two weeks of each other generating over eight (8) million power outages, extensive flooding and significant infrastructure damage across the southeastern United States.

E4E Relief provided cash grants to assist with basic needs including evacuation expenses, food and temporary housing and transportation for impacted individuals and their families. As a result, 84% of Emergency Financial Relief grantees reported that this timely assistance helped them maintain financial stability and 79% maintained productivity at work.

Pierce's pressure-tested ingenuity proved invaluable. His steady leadership ensured that our clients and E4E Relief staff thrived when people throughout the world needed their help to survive immediately after the storms hit.

About E4E Relief

E4E Relief became the first social enterprise provider of charitable Emergency Financial Relief programs on behalf of corporations, emerging after the September 11, 2001 attacks. Since inception, E4E Relief has been rapidly responding to individuals impacted by disasters and hardships globally for over 20 years.

As the preeminent independent third-party public charity with award-winning leaders serving more than 195 clients – including 55 Fortune 500 clients – we empower global companies to provide meaningful financial relief to employees and other key stakeholders when the unexpected happens. Our groundbreaking ImpactStack ℠ survey-based grantee metrics tool provides corporate partners outcome data including the positive effects on employee well-being, productivity and retention.

Since 2020, E4E Relief has received over $444 million in donations and awarded more than $328 million in charitable grants, supporting relief efforts for over seven (7) million people worldwide.

