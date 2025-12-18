E4E Relief announces Board leadership transition and welcomes four distinguished executives

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- E4E Relief, a pioneer in corporate-sponsored Emergency Financial Relief programs, today announced its new board class, which illustrates the organization's drive to innovate and deliver the best experience for its clients and applicants. The announcement honors its current leadership while welcoming four seasoned executives who will guide the organization's continued trajectory as the most trusted leader in the employee relief industry.

Rita Mitjans, a retired Fortune 250 executive and Harvard Business School graduate with more than 30 years of leadership across strategy, human resources, marketing and corporate social responsibility, has been named Board Chair after almost four years serving on the E4E Relief Board. Mitjans previously served as Chief Diversity and Corporate Social Responsibility Officer at ADP, where she developed award-winning programs that drove a significant increase in employee and corporate giving while launching the company's first sustainability initiatives.

"Rita brings exactly the kind of global leadership and strategic vision we need as we enter our next growth phase," said E4E Relief CEO, Matthew Pierce. "Her extensive experience driving corporate social responsibility initiatives at scale, combined with the expertise of our incoming board members, positions us to expand our impact for individuals and communities facing crisis around the world."

The announcement recognizes the invaluable contributions of outgoing board members: Kevin Roche, A.J. Ratani, Kelly Katterhagen and Dr. Ruth G. Shaw. Two long-standing members, Katterhagen and Shaw, were on the original E4E Relief launch committee and instrumental in guiding E4E Relief's strategic direction. Roche, who served as the E4E Relief Board Chair, brought deep financial acumen and resolute leadership under pressure that proved vital in guiding E4E Relief through the COVID-19 pandemic and numerous disaster seasons.

"We wouldn't be where we are today without Kevin's wisdom and leadership, and I cannot speak highly enough about the meaningful insight and dedication from Ruth, Kelly and A.J.," Pierce added. "Their legacy will continue to inspire the path ahead."

Joining the board are four C-Suite executives whose leadership credentials position E4E Relief for expanded reach. These four join existing members Pete Carlson, Todd Gorelick, and Kevin Collins.

Katharine Briggs – Katharine's 25 years of experience and expertise in B2B software and consumer-facing technology will strengthen E4E Relief leaders' focus on providing optimal user experiences for applicants and clients. She is currently the Chief Customer Officer of LemonEdge, a next-generation fund accounting and private markets platform, and she recently served as Chief Product Officer of Q2, a provider of digital banking solutions.

Jewell D. Hoover - Rejoins the board after previous service, brings more than 40 years of financial services and regulatory expertise. The former Deputy Comptroller for the Western District at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and founder of Hoover and Associates, LLC, she made history as the first black woman to chair Foundation For The Carolinas' board.

Chris Tinsley - Co-founder and former Chief Technology Officer of AvidXchange, Inc., brings fintech innovation expertise from scaling the company from inception through its IPO. His innovative leadership in scalable and market-leading technologies will enhance E4E Relief's operational infrastructure.

Rick Vanzura - Founder/CEO of Thrive Hospitality Advisors, former CEO of Freight Farms, former COO of Panera Bread and former founding CEO of Wahlburgers, adds strategic vision from building global brands. His expertise in delivering uncompromised value and scaling without sacrificing quality is vital to E4E Relief's global mission.

The new board composition reflects E4E Relief's commitment to bolstering worldwide individual and community resilience by supporting organizations committed to helping their employees through unexpected financial hardship. Stewarding in a new era of intuitive, tech-enabled solutions, E4E Relief's compliant and responsive approach sets the standard for delivering cash grants directly to people in need.

About E4E Relief

E4E Relief has been rapidly responding to individuals impacted by disasters and hardships for nearly 25 years. It was the first social enterprise provider of charitable Emergency Financial Relief for corporate sponsored programs.

As the preeminent independent third-party public charity with award-winning leaders serving over 215 clients – including 55 Fortune 500 clients – E4E Relief empowers global companies to provide meaningful financial relief to employees and other key stakeholders when the unexpected happens. Its groundbreaking ImpactStack® survey-based grantee metrics tool provides corporate partners with meaningful outcomes highlighting the significant downstream impacts of Emergency Financial Relief across the business, individual and community spectrums including financial and emotional well-being, productivity and engagement.

Since 2020, E4E Relief has received over $470 million in donations (with $25 million donated in the first half of 2025) and awarded more than $345 million in charitable grants (with $17 million awarded in the first half of 2025), supporting relief efforts that can reach millions of people worldwide.

SOURCE E4E Relief