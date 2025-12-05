EA Faces Shareholder Lawsuit Amid $210.00 Buyout: Kaskela Law Investigates Adequacy of Proposed Buyout Price

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC has announced the filing of a shareholder class action lawsuit against Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) concerning the proposed buyout of the Company's shareholders. The legal action follows EA's announcement on September 29, 2025, regarding an agreement to be acquired by an investor consortium for $210.00 per share in cash. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, EA shareholders will relinquish their investment positions, and the Company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

Is the buyout price too low?

EA shareholders who wish to discuss their legal options regarding this transaction are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC. You can reach Adrienne Bell, Esq. at (484) 229 – 0750 to explore your rights and potential courses of action. Alternatively, investors can reach the firm via email at [email protected] or by visiting https://kaskelalaw.com/case/electronic-arts/.

"Given the significant implications of Electronic Arts' proposed acquisition, Kaskela Law LLC is dedicated to providing EA shareholders with the information and legal support they need," said firm founder D. Seamus Kaskela. "EA shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm to explore their rights and options and to ensure their voices are heard throughout this process."

The filed lawsuit arises from concerns about the terms and process of the proposed shareholder buyout. Shareholders may have questions regarding the fairness of the price, the negotiations leading to the agreement, and the potential impact on their investments. The firm's continuing investigation is examining several key aspects of the deal, including:

Valuation Concerns: Assessing whether the $210.00 per share adequately reflects the intrinsic value of EA, considering its assets, growth prospects, and market position.

Negotiation Process: Examining the negotiations between EA's board of directors and the investor consortium to ensure that the process was conducted fairly and in the best interests of the shareholders.

Potential Conflicts of Interest: Investigating any potential conflicts of interest among EA's directors, officers, or financial advisors that may have influenced the terms of the agreement.

Disclosure Adequacy: Determining whether EA has provided shareholders with all necessary information to make an informed decision on the proposed transaction.

Kaskela Law LLC is committed to protecting the rights of investors and ensuring that they receive fair treatment in corporate transactions. The firm encourages EA shareholders to seek legal counsel to understand their options and make informed decisions about their investments.

Media Contact: KASKELA LAW LLC D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. Adrienne Bell, Esq. 18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100Newtown Square, PA 19073(484) 229 - 0750(888) 715 - 1740www.kaskelalaw.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC, including the firm's recent notable recoveries for investors, please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

