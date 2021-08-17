Eager Travelers Are Already Looking Ahead to Winter Vacations

Travel and associated savings are good throughout the 2021/22 winter season, but if plans change, vacationers can still book now with confidence with Winter Park's Carefree Cancellation policy. With Carefree Cancellation, people can cancel Winter Park Resort lodging reservations up to three weeks before arrival for a full refund.

For the upcoming winter season, Winter Park anticipates that travelers are more excited than ever to plan winter getaways, and travelers are looking for ways to maximize vacation dollars and activities. They want adventure and quality outdoor time -- and value.

"We've found that people are really looking for complete and unique experiences as part of their winter vacations. Yes, people want to ski and snowboard, but they also want to connect with family and friends while taking in a mountain sunset, or exploring the forest on snowshoes, or trying something completely new like ski-biking. And they want to feel like they're getting the best value, especially this year," said Liz Agostin, vice president of marketing for Winter Park Resort.

Winter Park Resort's Insider's Package is the ideal way for travelers to ensure an adventure-packed winter vacation at the best value. For vacationers looking for an authentically Colorado experience, Winter Park has many other activities in addition to skiing and snowboarding, and Insider's get special savings on those, too. Whether its tubing, snowshoeing, guided tours, or ski-biking, there are activities for every adventurer.

To take advantage of Winter Park Resort's Insider's Package, travelers must book by September 13, 2021, and travel during the 2021/22 winter season. To learn more or to book, visit www.winterparkresort.com/plan-your-trip/deals-and-packages/winter-park-insiders.

About Winter Park Resort

Winter Park Resort, Colorado's quintessential mountain and ski resort, is located less than 70 miles from the city of Denver. Flanked by the dramatic Continental Divide, the resort is defined by its pure natural environment, a strong pioneering heritage, and its unique Colorado adventure culture. During the winter, Winter Park receives some of the state's most consistent snowfall across its 3000+ acres of world-class terrain, and has been voted USA Today's #1 Ski Resort in North America two years in a row. During summer, the resort is home to renowned Trestle bike park, and has numerously been named as Colorado's Top Adventure Town. For more information, visit winterparkresort.com.

