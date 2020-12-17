Eagle Energy Japan Announces Expanded Retail Distribution through 7-Eleven, a Product Rebrand & New Flavor

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Energy Japan's successful sales pilot with retail conglomerate, 7-Eleven, is now being expanded to multiple stores. Japan is also set to launch new Eagle Energy packaging—aligning with the North America rebrand and natural energy supplement positioning—including a new Energy Drink Mint flavor.

"From 7-Eleven and Amazon, to a growing number of retail partners, the momentum in Japan is phenomenal," declared Eagle Energy Founder, CEO Elliot Mashford. "Our team there is doing a great job of building relationships and brand awareness, with plans to drive consumer trials through strategies including top product and sports trade shows.

"We're also confident our rebrand and refreshed packaging will be as well received in Japan as it has been in North America, reflecting the natural, plant-powered positioning of our products. We're timing the rollout with the release of the new Energy Drink Mint flavor in Japan—a variation on our popular, original Energy Drink flavor."

While the 7-Eleven pilot is currently focussed on select stores in northern Japan, the market potential is noteworthy given the country has more 7-Eleven locations than anywhere else in the world. Of the 67,480 stores around the globe, 20,700 stores (nearly 31% of global stores) are in Japan, with 2,705 stores in Tokyo alone.

Next Level Energy Inc.—makers of Eagle Energy—was founded in 2015 with the goal to provide a better, natural, inhalable caffeine alternative. In addition to Japan, the privately held Canadian company has seen steady international growth in the United States, China, Israel, and Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

ABOUT NEXT LEVEL ENERGY INC.

Since 2015, Vancouver, Canada based Next Level Energy Inc. has been developing alternative technologies for caffeine users based on over a decade of data on electronic vaporizer products. Determined to find a better, healthier system for consumers to get their energy boost, the company created Eagle Energy—the first and only energy supplement made from natural, active, plant-based ingredients, including guarana extract, ginseng, and vitamin B12. Eagle Energy is available in the United States at eagle.energy and through retail/online in Japan, China, Israel, and Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

