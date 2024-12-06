Eagle Eye Power Solutions Lands Battery Monitoring and Testing Equipment Expert to Enhance Product Offering

DC power leader hires Ryan Wallace to support product development and sales efforts across utility, telecom, and data center markets.

MEQUON, Wis., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the company's ongoing efforts to provide increasingly valuable DC power expertise to its customers, Eagle Eye Power Solutions recently hired another proven subject matter expert to enhance its product development offering across these product lines:

Battery Monitoring

Portable Battery Testing

Gas and Ventilation Equipment

Load Bank Testers

"His unique combination of knowledge and skills will provide our customers with even more confidence in Eagle Eye." Post this Ryan Wallace - Market Development Manager, Eagle Eye Power Solutions

Having previously led go-to-market strategy and revenue generating initiatives for the battery monitoring and testing division at Exponential Power, Ryan Wallace will perform a similar role as Market Development Manager at Eagle Eye.



With a proven track record of driving increased revenue for multiple product lines across multiple sales channels, Wallace will provide product development strategy, technical sales support, and customer training.



"Ryan is a welcome addition to our product development and sales support team. He brings years of experience in sales, product management, and service in the DC power industry. This unique combination of knowledge and skills will provide our customers with even more confidence that they are receiving the value added and impactful solutions they expect from Eagle Eye," said Ryan Sberna, President and CEO, Eagle Eye Power Solutions.



Wallace will perform product training and demonstrations in the field as needed, too. This will provide customers with direct access to him for technical support as they onboard new Eagle Eye products.



"While supporting our sales and product teams internally, Ryan will also be a tremendous ambassador for our business onsite at customer locations or at trade shows and other industry events around the country," said Sberna.



A native of Wisconsin, Wallace also previously served as a combat medic in the U.S. Army and then a business development and sales manager in the telecom industry.

About Eagle Eye Power Solutions

Headquartered in Mequon, WI, Eagle Eye Power Solutions is the global leader in combining Critical Power Education, Solutions and Services. With a team of DC Power specialists to draw upon, Eagle Eye works with Utilities and other Critical Power clients to increase reliability, decrease costs, and meet compliance.

