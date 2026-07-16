Eagle Eye Power Solutions Launches TALON™ AC Load Bank Series

Leading critical power manufacturer expands its load bank portfolio with scalable, high-performance solutions for data center commissioning and mission-critical power testing.

MEQUON, Wis., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Eye Power Solutions (EEPS), a manufacturer and provider of critical-power testing, monitoring, charging, and infrastructure solutions, today announced the launch of its TALON™ Series of AC Load Banks. The comprehensive product platform is engineered to simplify the testing, commissioning, validation, and maintenance of critical power systems across data center, utility, telecommunications, industrial, and commercial applications.

Standardized Product Line for AC Load Bank Testing

While the TALON name is new, load bank technology is not new to Eagle Eye Power Solutions. EEPS has provided AC load banks for data center and critical-power applications for years, while its DC load bank systems have long supported battery testing and commissioning programs throughout the utility, telecommunications, industrial, and energy markets.

TALON builds on that established experience by bringing EEPS's expanding AC load bank portfolio together under one scalable, purpose-built platform supported by the company's critical-power expertise, application engineering, field support, and technical education.

As demand for reliable backup power continues to accelerate—driven by AI infrastructure growth, data center expansion, utility modernization, and increased investment in mission-critical facilities—the TALON Series gives customers dependable, flexible, and high-performance load-testing solutions for a wide range of applications and power requirements.

The TALON Series includes:

Nest – Compact 4–20kW rack-mounted load banks for UPS systems, integrated power systems, and localized testing applications.

Edge – Portable 100–600kW resistive load banks for generators, switchgear, power distribution equipment, and commissioning applications.

Apex – High-capacity load bank systems capable of delivering up to 5MW of resistive loading for large-scale data center and mission-critical infrastructure commissioning.

The portfolio includes single-phase and three-phase models, with resistive, reactive, and combined resistive-reactive configurations available to meet a broad range of testing requirements.

"Today's critical-power environments require equipment that is reliable, easy to operate, appropriately sized for the application, and available when customers need it," said Brian Jurkiewicz, President of Eagle Eye Power Solutions. "The TALON Series brings together our established load bank experience and broader critical-power expertise in one complete platform. It gives customers access to scalable solutions backed by the application knowledge, engineering support, field experience, and responsiveness they have come to expect from Eagle Eye."

Designed for accuracy, durability, and ease of operation, TALON load banks feature high-performance nickel-chromium resistor elements, intuitive push-button controls, rugged construction, and optional PC-based automation and data logging. Configurations are available for applications ranging from localized UPS testing to multi-megawatt data center commissioning.

Whether validating UPS systems, commissioning generators, testing switchgear and power distribution equipment, or performing heat-load testing within data centers, the TALON Series delivers accurate, repeatable performance in space-efficient configurations. Shortened lead times and responsive technical support help customers deploy the right load-testing solution where and when it is needed.

About Eagle Eye Power Solutions

Headquartered in Mequon, Wisconsin, Eagle Eye Power Solutions is a manufacturer and provider of critical-power testing, monitoring, charging, and infrastructure solutions. Through engineered equipment, application expertise, field services, installation support, and technical education, EEPS helps customers improve the reliability, safety, and performance of mission-critical power systems.

Eagle Eye serves utility, telecommunications, data center, industrial, commercial, and critical-infrastructure customers throughout the United States and international markets.

SOURCE Eagle Eye Power Solutions