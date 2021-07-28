Eagle Eye Power Solutions Leads with New Media, Launching "DC Power Hour" Podcast

For more information on "DC Power Hour" and to listen to the trailer, visit eepowersolutions.com/news-resources/podcasts/ .

The flagship segment of the podcast features Eagle Eye technical advisors George Pedersen and Allen Byrne, with almost 100 years of standby battery power experience between the two of them. During this segment, "Battery Blarney", the longtime friends and colleagues from the UK will share their array of knowledge and experiences that have taken them throughout America and around the globe. Often agreeing, but sometimes not, "Battery Blarney" with Pedersen and Byrne provides a lighthearted and fact-filled anchor to the program.

"Getting George and Allen to offer their candid thoughts, based on decades of working together in this evolving industry, is the perfect cornerstone for the new podcast. With so many relevant stories to share, the audience is in for something new and memorable with every episode," said David Neubert, Eagle Eye's Marketing Director and host of the podcast.

Other segments showcase key Eagle Eye employees interviewing customers, suppliers and other product experts about the products and projects that are shaping the industry. From product spotlights to customer success stories to insights from the field, "DC Power Hour" will provide a range of viewpoints and perspectives to both inform and entertain its audience.

"We're really excited about the development of this podcast. We hope it can serve as an entertaining forum for thought leadership in the industry," said Neubert.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, Eagle Eye Power Solutions is driven to increase reliability, decrease costs and meet compliance for its customers. With a strong history in battery monitoring, portable testers and load banks, Eagle Eye has become a single-source, global leader that combines complete critical power solutions, education, services and an unmatched customer experience for utility, telecom, UPS/data center applications and more. For more information, visit www.eepowersolutions.com.

