Eagle Eye University Adds Online Courses to its Growing Battery Training Offering

MILWAUKEE, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Eye University (EEU), a division of Eagle Eye Power Solutions, has expanded its stationary battery course offering to include online battery training in addition to its current in-person and customer-site curriculums.

Ranging from beginner to advanced levels, EEU offers a variety of on-demand courses:

Stationary battery training goes virtual with online course offering from Eagle Eye University. Tweet this (PRNewsfoto/Eagle Eye Power Solutions)

Battery-101

NERC Compliance

DC Power Systems

IEEE-Recommended Best Practices

Battery Monitoring and Analysis

Discharge Testing

And More

Students can sign up directly on EEU's newly launched website, www.eagleeyeuniversity.com.

Whether enrolling for virtual training as a group or individual, students are now able to take online courses at their own pace, performing short tests along the way to ensure knowledge retention. Through the password-protected portal, supervisors can also monitor each student's progress via in-depth reporting capabilities.

Upon completing each online course, students will receive an official EEU certificate and have an opportunity to sign up for live Q&A sessions directly with an EEU instructor.

"We wanted to be able to provide training for every level of battery knowledge. And with the ability to take courses online and/or in-person, we can now offer a comprehensive experience that the industry demands – even in an increasingly virtual climate," said Marlie Antonic, EEU Coordinator.

Having recently resumed COVID-safe in-person training at its Eagle Eye Power Solutions' Milwaukee, WI headquarters, EEU has also unveiled a brand new, state-of-the-art battery learning lab. With chargers, battery strings and testers on hand, it provides the optimal environment for hands-on learning, testing and practical application of the battery knowledge gained in both a classroom setting or online. As a third form of training, on-site, private group training sessions – led by a seasoned EEU instructor – are also available to be performed on location at customers' facilities.

A roster of experienced trainers, EEU instructors are recognized as:

Senior IEEE Standards Association Members

Power and Energy Society's Stationary Battery Committee Members (PES SBC)

Contributing authors to numerous trade publications and manuals.

Collectively, they have helped thousands of students gain mastery over this complex subject material, providing them with the confidence and tools necessary to succeed at their often mission-critical jobs.

"Eagle Eye University has access to world-class instructors with experience that can't be replicated. It's their real-world knowledge and application that makes a lasting impression on each and every student that takes a course at EEU," said Antonic.

About Eagle Eye University

Created to meet the increasing demand for education and training in the stationary battery industry, EEU is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, major utility and telecom corporations, government organizations and more – delivering the gold standard in battery education to thousands of students each year. For more information, visit www.eagleeyeuniversity.com.

SOURCE Eagle Eye Power Solutions

Related Links

https://eepowersolutions.com/

