Eagle Financial Services, Inc. Announces 2018 First Quarter Dividend And Financial Results

John R. Milleson, President and CEO, stated, "Not only am I proud to announce that the Company delivered strong results for the first quarter of 2018, but also that the Bank of Clarke County has been named the best bank in the Northern Shenandoah Valley and Loudoun County. These accolades come from the results of online surveys conducted by the Northern Virginian Daily and Loudoun Times Mirror. I considered these recognitions particularly special because they reflect acceptance by the communities in which we operate and validation of the efforts of our talented and energetic staff who not only perform their daily duties but are true contributors to their communities."

Income Statement Review

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was $2.5 million reflecting an increase of 48.6% from the quarter ended December 31, 2017 and an increase of 24.2% from the quarter ended March 31, 2017. These increases are mostly attributed to a $397,000 gain recognized on the foreclosure of residential real estate loan collateral as other real estate owned and to the decrease in income tax expense. Because the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was signed into law on December 22, 2017, the Company's deferred tax assets and liabilities were adjusted at December 31, 2017, for the effect of the change in the corporate tax rate. This adjustment resulted in a net increase to federal income tax expense of $430,152 during the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Net income was $1.7 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2017 and $2.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Net interest income was $7.0 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017. Net interest income was $6.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. The increase in interest income from loans was the biggest contributor to the increase in net interest income when comparing the quarter ended March 31, 2018 to the same period in 2017.

Total loan interest income was $6.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, reflecting an increase of $112,000 from the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Total loan interest income was $5.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Average loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 were $575.4 million compared to $562.5 million at December 31, 2017. Total average accruing loans were $571.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and $557.2 million at December 31, 2017. For the quarter ended March 31, 2017, total average loans were $518.3 million and average accruing loans were $511.8 million. The tax equivalent yield on average loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was 4.62%, an increase of seven basis points from 4.55% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 and an increase of 11 basis points from the 4.51% average yield at March 31, 2017. Interest and dividend income from the investment portfolio was $881,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and $846,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Average investments were $130.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and $128.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Average investments were $125.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 and interest and dividend income was $809,000 for that same period.

Total interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $426,000, an increase of $74,000 from the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Total interest expense increased $223,000 when comparing the quarter ended March 31, 2018 to the same period in 2017. Much of that increase resulted from increased deposit rates on several bank deposit products. The average cost of interest bearing liabilities increased seven basis points when comparing the quarter ended March 31, 2018 to the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The average balance of interest bearing liabilities increased $6.0 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The average cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 19 basis points when comparing the quarter ended March 31, 2018 to the quarter ended March 31, 2017. The average balance of interest bearing liabilities increased $30.8 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2017. As interest rates continue to rise, the Company will continue to steadfastly manage the cost of its interest-bearing deposits. The net interest margin was 4.05% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and 4.03% for the quarter December 31, 2017. For the quarter ended March 31, 2017 the net interest margin was 4.09%.

The Company's net interest margin is not a measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, but it is a common measure used by the financial services industry to determine how profitably earning assets are funded. The Company's net interest margin is calculated by dividing tax equivalent net interest income by total average earning assets. Tax equivalent net interest income is calculated by grossing up interest income for the amounts that are non-taxable (i.e., municipal income) then subtracting interest expense. The tax rate utilized is 21%.

Noninterest income was $1.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and $1.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 was $1.7 million.

Noninterest expense was $5.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. This represents a decrease of $193,000 or 3.3% from $5.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Much of this decrease resulted from a $397,000 gain recognized upon the foreclosure of residential real estate collateral during the quarter. On February 14, 2018, the Bank took ownership of an approximate 38-acre residential property located in Northern Loudoun County, Virginia. The property has a current appraised value of $3.4 million and after consideration of estimated selling costs, was recorded as other real estate owned of $3.2 million. Additionally, approximately $130,000 in other real estate owned expenses were incurred with this foreclosure during the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Noninterest expense decreased $79,000 or 1.4% when comparing the quarter ended March 31, 2018 to the same time period in 2017.

Income tax expense was $476,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. This represents a decrease of $721,000 or 60.2% from $1.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Much of this decrease resulted from the adjustment of $430,152 to federal income tax expense during the quarter ended December 31, 2017 in response to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act being signed into law on December 22, 2017. Income tax expense decreased $334,000 or 41.2% when comparing the quarter ended March 31, 2018 to the same period in 2017. As a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the Company expects to be subject to a lower income tax rate.

Asset Quality and Provision for Loan Losses

Nonperforming assets consist of nonaccrual loans, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing, other real estate owned (foreclosed properties), and repossessed assets. Nonperforming assets decreased from $6.4 million or 0.84% of total assets at December 31, 2017 to $5.1 million or 0.66% of total assets at March 31, 2018. This decrease resulted mostly from decreases in nonaccrual loans. Non-performing assets were $6.4 million or 0.91% of total assets at March 31, 2017. During the first quarter of 2018, five loans totaling approximately $4.5 million were removed from nonaccrual status by fact of being paid off or charged off, and one loan totaling $156,000 was placed on non-accrual status. Other changes to non-accrual loan balances resulted from loan payments. Management evaluates the financial condition of these borrowers and the value of any collateral on these loans. The results of these evaluations are used to estimate the amount of losses which may be realized on the disposition of these nonaccrual loans. At March 31, 2018, the Bank had $18,000 of loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing. At December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, the Bank had no loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing. Other real estate owned was $3.3 million at March 31, 2018 and $106,000 at December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017. On February 14, 2018, the Bank took ownership of an approximate 38-acre residential property located in Northern Loudoun County, Virginia. The property has a current appraised value of $3.4 million and after consideration of estimated selling costs was recorded as other real estate owned of $3.2 million.

The Company may, under certain circumstances, restructure loans in troubled debt restructurings as a concession to a borrower when the borrower is experiencing financial distress. Formal, standardized loan restructuring programs are not utilized by the Company. Each loan considered for restructuring is evaluated based on customer circumstances and may include modifications to one or more loan provision. Such restructured loans are included in impaired loans but may not necessarily be nonperforming loans. At March 31, 2018, the Company had 19 troubled debt restructurings totaling $4.3 million. All but one of the restructured loans are performing loans.

The Company realized $86,000 in net charge offs for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 versus $98,000 in net charge-offs for the three months ended December 31, 2017. The Company realized $440,000 in net recoveries for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. The amount of provision for loan losses reflects the results of the Bank's analysis used to determine the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses. The provisions for loan losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, were $205,000 and $134,000, respectively. The Company had negative provisions for loan losses of $527,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2017. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.78% at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.85% at March 31, 2017. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total nonaccrual loans was 251.7% at March 31, 2018. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total nonaccrual loans was 69.6% and 69.7% at December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively. At March 31, 2018, impaired loans totaled $6.7 million and had related specific allocations of $326,000. At December 31, 2017, impaired loans totaled $11.4 million and had related specific allocations of $458,000. At March 31, 2017, total impaired loans were $12.0 million and required specific allocations of $366,000.

Total Consolidated Assets

Total consolidated assets of the Company at March 31, 2018 were $775.9 million, which represented an increase of $10.1 million or 1.32% from total assets of $765.8 million at December 31, 2017. At March 31, 2017, total consolidated assets were $705.1 million. Securities available for sale decreased $3.7 million from $133.7 million at December 31, 2017. Total loans increased from $568.8 million at December 31, 2017 to $581.6 million at March 31, 2018. At March 31, 2017, total investment securities were $132.4 million and total loans were $519.4 million.

Deposits and Other Borrowings

Total deposits increased $22.2 million from $663.4 million at December 31, 2017 to $685.6 million at March 31, 2018. At March 31, 2017, total deposits were $615.9 million. The Company held no brokered deposits for any of the above-mentioned periods.

The Company had no borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017.

Equity

Shareholders' equity at March 31, 2018 was $83.1 million and $83.8 million at December 31, 2017. Shareholder's equity was $80.5 million at March 31, 2017. The book value of the Company at March 31, 2018 was $24.12 per common share. Total common shares outstanding were 3,466,117 at March 31, 2018. On April 18, 2018, the board of directors declared a $0.23 per common share cash dividend for shareholders of record as of April 30, 2018 and payable on May 14, 2018.

KEY STATISTICS For the Three Months Ended

1Q18

4Q17

3Q17

2Q17

1Q17



















Net Income (dollars in thousands) $ 2,539

$ 1,709

$ 2,007

$ 2,026

$ 2,044 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.73

$ 0.49

$ 0.58

$ 0.58

$ 0.59 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.73

$ 0.49

$ 0.58

$ 0.58

$ 0.59



















Return on average total assets 1.36%

0.91%

1.07%

1.19%

1.20% Return on average total equity 12.40%

8.11%

9.56%

9.96%

10.40% Dividend payout ratio 31.51%

44.90%

37.93%

37.93%

37.29% Fee revenue as a percent of total revenue 19.36%

18.40%

18.37%

18.69%

19.21%



















Net interest margin(1) 4.05%

4.03%

4.12%

4.15%

4.09% Yield on average earning assets 4.29%

4.23%

4.32%

4.30%

4.21% Yield on average interest-bearing liabilities 0.40%

0.33%

0.32%

0.21%

0.21% Net interest spread 3.88%

3.90%

4.00%

4.09%

4.00% Tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income (dollars in thousands) $ 89

$ 155

$ 159

$ 166

$ 158



















Non-interest income to average assets 0.96%

1.01%

0.86%

0.90%

0.97% Non-interest expense to average assets 3.01%

3.14%

3.15%

3.24%

3.35%



















Efficiency ratio(2) 63.19%

65.52%

66.52%

67.45%

69.67%

(1) The net interest margin is calculated by dividing tax equivalent net interest income by total average earning assets. Tax equivalent interest income is calculated by grossing up interest income for the amounts that are non taxable (i.e., municipal income) then subtracting interest expense. The rate utilized is 21%. See the table below for the quarterly tax equivalent net interest income and the reconciliation of net interest income to tax equivalent net interest income. The Company's net interest margin is a common measure used by the financial service industry to determine how profitable earning assets are funded. Because the Company earns a fair amount of non taxable interest income due to the mix of securities in its investment security portfolio, net interest income for the ratio is calculated on a tax equivalent basis as described above.



(2) The efficiency ratio is not a measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. It is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and non-interest income excluding gains and losses on the investment portfolio and sales of repossessed assets. The tax rate utilized is 21%. See the table below for the quarterly tax equivalent net interest income and a reconciliation of net interest income to tax equivalent net interest income. The Company calculates this ratio in order to evaluate its overhead structure or how effectively it is operating. An increase in the ratio from period to period indicates the Company is losing a larger percentage of its income to expenses. The Company believes that the efficiency ratio is a reasonable measure of profitability.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA BY QUARTER





















1Q18

4Q17

3Q17

2Q17

1Q17 BALANCE SHEET RATIOS



















Loans to deposits 84.83%

85.74%

85.57%

87.69%

83.61%

Average interest-earning assets to



















average-interest bearing liabilities 166.80%

165.83%

162.10%

162.04%

162.59% PER SHARE DATA



















Dividends $ 0.23

$ 0.22

$ 0.22

$ 0.22

$ 0.22

Book value 24.12

24.40

24.31

24.02

23.32

Tangible book value 24.12

24.40

24.31

24.02

23.32 SHARE PRICE DATA



















Closing price $ 32.80

$ 32.00

$ 29.25

$ 31.25

$ 28.40

Diluted earnings multiple(1) 11.23

16.33

12.61

13.47

12.03

Book value multiple(2) 1.36

1.31

1.20

1.30

1.22 COMMON STOCK DATA



















Outstanding shares at end of period 3,466,117

3,449,027

3,456,430

3,481,946

3,476,553

Weighted average shares outstanding 3,463,118

3,468,275

3,469,372

3,474,628

3,478,053

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 3,463,118

3,468,275

3,469,372

3,474,628

3,478,053 CAPITAL RATIOS



















Total equity to total assets 10.71%

10.95%

11.31%

11.18%

11.42% CREDIT QUALITY



















Net charge-offs to average loans 0.06%

0.07%

-0.03%

-0.16%

-0.34%

Total non-performing loans to total loans 0.31%

1.11%

0.92%

1.01%

1.23%

Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.66%

0.84%

0.71%

0.77%

0.91%

Non-accrual loans to:



















total loans 0.31%

1.11%

0.92%

1.01%

1.23%

total assets 0.23%

0.83%

0.69%

0.75%

0.90%

Allowance for loan losses to:



















total loans 0.78%

0.78%

0.81%

0.80%

0.85%

non-performing assets 88.48%

68.44%

85.30%

77.22%

68.59%

non-accrual loans 251.67%

69.59%

87.40%

78.68%

69.74% NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:

















(dollars in thousands)



















Loans delinquent over 90 days $ 18

$ -

$ 19

$ -

$ -

Non-accrual loans 1,800

6,339

5,086

5,601

6,335

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 3,302

106

106

106

106 NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES):

















(dollars in thousands)



















Loans charged off $ 138

$ 160

$ 70

$ 67

$ 62

(Recoveries) (52)

(62)

(110)

(286)

(502)

Net charge-offs (recoveries) 86

98

(40)

(219)

(440) PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES (dollars in thousands) $ 205

$ 134

$ (2)

$ (230)

$ (527) ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSS SUMMARY

















(dollars in thousands)



















Balance at the beginning of period $ 4,411

$ 4,375

$ 4,437

$ 4,417

$ 4,505

Provision 205

134

(2)

(230)

(527)

Net charge-offs (recoveries) 86

98

(40)

(150)

(439)

Balance at the end of period $ 4,530

$ 4,411

$ 4,375

$ 4,337

$ 4,417

(1) The diluted earnings multiple (or price earnings ratio) is calculated by dividing the period's closing market price per share by total equity per weighted average shares outstanding, diluted for the period. The diluted earnings multiple is a measure of how much an investor may be willing to pay for $1.00 of the Company's earnings. (2) The book value multiple (or price to book ratio) is calculated by dividing the period's closing market price per share by the period's book value per share. The book value multiple is a measure used to compare the Company's market value per share to its book value per share.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















(dollars in thousands)



















Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

9/30/2017

6/30/2017

3/31/2017



















Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 33,032

$ 32,672

$ 30,593

$ 27,184

$ 24,826 Federal funds sold 152

3,176

144

152

132 Securities available for sale, at fair value 129,986

133,673

125,685

133,613

132,449 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 577,075

564,406

547,716

549,772

514,940 Bank premises and equipment, net 19,474

19,579

19,740

19,911

19,959 Other assets 16,145

12,245

14,686

13,417

12,834 Total assets $ 775,864

$ 765,751

$ 738,564

$ 744,049

$ 705,140



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Liabilities

















Deposits:

















Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 252,144

$ 234,990

$ 224,353

$ 218,117

$ 213,542 Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits 328,655

322,948

314,599

312,990

317,325 Time deposits 104,847

105,476

106,293

100,903

85,006 Total deposits $ 685,646

$ 663,414

$ 645,245

$ 632,010

$ 615,873 Federal funds purchased and securities

















sold under agreements to repurchase -

-

-

-

- Federal Home Loan Bank advances -

-

-

20,000

- Trust preferred capital notes -

-

-

-

- Other liabilities 7,147

18,520

9,768

8,871

8,740 Commitments and contingent liabilities -

-

-

-

- Total liabilities $ 692,793

$ 681,934

$ 655,013

$ 660,881

$ 624,613



















Shareholders' Equity

















Preferred stock, $10 par value $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Common stock, $2.50 par value 8,611

8,587

8,593

8,656

8,632 Surplus 12,155

12,075

12,193

12,748

12,548 Retained earnings 64,588

62,845

61,946

60,705

59,442 Accumulated other comprehensive income (2,283)

310

819

1,059

(95) Total shareholders' equity $ 83,071

$ 83,817

$ 83,551

$ 83,168

$ 80,527 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 775,864

$ 765,751

$ 738,564

$ 744,049

$ 705,140

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

















(dollars in thousands)

















Unaudited



















Three Months Ended

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

9/30/2017

6/30/2017

3/31/2017



















Interest and Dividend Income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 6,541

$ 6,429

$ 6,548

$ 6,108

$ 5,736 Interest on federal funds sold 1

-

-

-

- Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:

















Taxable interest income 606

573

564

591

550 Interest income exempt from federal income taxes 262

253

258

269

254 Dividends 13

20

17

19

5 Interest on deposits in banks 52

48

71

16

21 Total interest and dividend income $ 7,475

$ 7,323

$ 7,458

$ 7,003

$ 6,566 Interest Expense

















Interest on deposits $ 426

$ 352

$ 311

$ 217

$ 203 Interest on federal funds purchased and securities

















sold under agreements to repurchase -

-

-

13

- Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances -

-

40

18

- Interest on trust preferred capital notes -

-

-

-

- Total interest expense $ 426

$ 352

$ 351

$ 248

$ 203 Net interest income $ 7,049

$ 6,971

$ 7,107

$ 6,755

$ 6,363 Provision For Loan Losses 205

134

(2)

(230)

(527) Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 6,844

$ 6,837

$ 7,109

$ 6,985

$ 6,890 Noninterest Income

















Income from fiduciary activities $ 444

$ 402

$ 236

$ 309

$ 292 Service charges on deposit accounts 308

318

310

295

299 Other service charges and fees 961

911

1,057

957

953 Gain on the sale of bank premises and equipment -

-

(2)

(5)

(6) Gain (Loss) on sales of AFS securities 11

(87)

26

1

50 Officer insurance income -

288

-

-

- Other operating income 77

60

(10)

41

85 Total noninterest income $ 1,801

$ 1,892

$ 1,617

$ 1,598

$ 1,673 Noninterest Expenses

















Salaries and employee benefits $ 3,526

$ 3,417

$ 3,513

$ 3,364

$ 3,350 Occupancy expenses 371

371

358

367

377 Equipment expenses 219

236

222

259

239 Advertising and marketing expenses 185

187

190

175

178 Stationery and supplies 56

36

49

47

41 ATM network fees 206

209

203

183

220 Other real estate owned expenses 130

-

(3)

10

1 (Gain) loss on foreclosure and sale of other real estate (397)

-

-

-

(1) FDIC assessment 58

58

57

54

52 Computer software expense 139

142

151

159

195 Bank franchise tax 134

138

138

134

125 Professional fees 275

237

213

266

291 Data processing fees 125

143

165

139

117 Other operating expenses 603

649

653

590

524 Total noninterest expenses $ 5,630

$ 5,823

$ 5,909

$ 5,747

$ 5,709 Income before income taxes 3,015

2,906

2,817

2,836

2,854 Income Tax Expense 476

1,197

810

810

810 Net income $ 2,539

$ 1,709

$ 2,007

$ 2,026

$ 2,044 Earnings Per Share

















Net income per common share, basic $ 0.73

$ 0.49

$ 0.58

$ 0.58

$ 0.59 Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.73

$ 0.49

$ 0.58

$ 0.58

$ 0.59

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates

















(dollars in thousands)

















































For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017





Interest







Interest







Interest



Average

Income/ Average

Average

Income/ Average

Average

Income/ Average Assets: Balance

Expense Yield

Balance

Expense Yield

Balance

Expense Yield Securities:



























Taxable $90,769

$ 2,508 2.76%

$38,402

$ 2,352 6.13%

$ 88,081

$ 2,251 2.56% Tax-Exempt (1) 39,307

1,347 3.43%

90,351

1,520 1.68%

36,966

1,563 4.23% Total Securities $130,076

$ 3,855 2.96%

$128,753

$ 3,872 3.01%

$ 125,047

$ 3,814 3.05% Loans:



























Taxable $563,372

$ 26,231 4.66%

$551,650

$ 25,314 4.59%

$ 505,538

$ 23,048 4.56% Nonaccrual 3,624

- 0.00%

5,272

- 0.00%

6,552

- 0.00% Tax-Exempt (1) 8,378

375 4.47%

5,572

290 5.20%

6,230

326 5.23% Total Loans $575,374

$ 26,606 4.62%

$562,494

$ 25,604 4.55%

$ 518,320

$ 23,374 4.51% Federal funds sold 218

5 2.19%

263

0 0.00%

85

1 1.25% Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 13,514

211 1.56%

15,278

190 1.24%

10,435

85 0.82% Total earning assets $715,558

$ 30,677 4.29%

$701,516

$ 29,666 4.23%

$ 647,335

$ 27,274 4.21% Allowance for loan losses (4,450)







(4,397)







(4,812)





Total non-earning assets 46,554







48,852







49,455





Total assets $757,662







$745,971







$ 691,978



































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:



























Interest-bearing deposits:



























NOW accounts $88,188

$ 235 0.27%

$88,520

$ 194 0.22%

$ 83,730

$ 130 0.15% Money market accounts 131,959

552 0.42%

127,063

333 0.26%

129,830

227 0.17% Savings accounts 103,605

102 0.10%

102,128

70 0.07%

98,075

61 0.06% Time deposits:



























$100,000 and more 68,238

499 0.73%

67,672

510 0.75%

40,755

264 0.65% Less than $100,000 36,963

341 0.92%

37,649

287 0.76%

45,709

146 0.32% Total interest-bearing deposits $428,953

$ 1,728 0.40%

$423,032

$ 1,393 0.33%

$ 398,099

$ 827 0.21% Federal funds purchased and securities



























sold under agreements to repurchase 33

1 1.89%

1

- 0.00%

42

1 1.87% Federal Home Loan Bank advances -

- 0.00%

-

- 0.00%

-

- 0.00% Trust preferred capital notes -

- 0.00%

-

- 0.00%

-

- 0.00% Total interest-bearing liabilities $428,986

$ 1,729 0.40%

$423,033

$ 1,393 0.33%

$ 398,141

$ 828 0.21% Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



























Demand deposits 237,343







229,009







205,646





Other Liabilities 8,258







10,363







8,469





Total liabilities $674,587







$662,405







$ 612,256





Shareholders' equity 83,075







83,566







79,722





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $757,662







$745,971







$ 691,978



































Net interest income



$ 28,948







$ 28,272







$26,446































Net interest spread





3.88%







3.90%







4.00% Interest expense as a percent of



























average earning assets





2.40%







0.20%







0.13% Net interest margin





4.05%







4.03%







4.09%

(1) Income and yields are reported on a tax equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.

Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income









(dollars in thousands)























Three Months Ended

3/31/2018 12/31/2017 9/30/2017 6/30/2017 3/31/2017











GAAP Financial Measurements:









Interest Income - Loans $ 6,541 $ 6,429 $ 6,548 $ 6,108 $ 5,736 Interest Income - Securities and Other Interest-Earnings Assets 934 894 910 896 830 Interest Expense - Deposits 426 352 311 217 203 Interest Expense - Other Borrowings - - 40 31 - Total Net Interest Income $ 7,049 $ 6,971 $ 7,107 $ 6,756 $ 6,363











Non-GAAP Financial Measurements:









Add: Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income - Loans $ 19 $ 25 $ 26 $ 27 $ 27 Add: Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income - Securities 70 130 133 139 131 Total Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income $ 89 $ 155 $ 159 $ 166 $ 158 Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income $ 7,138 $ 7,126 $ 7,266 $ 6,922 $ 6,521

