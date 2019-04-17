Eagle Financial Services, Inc. Announces 2019 First Quarter Dividend And Financial Results

BERRYVILLE, Va., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCQX: EFSI), the holding company for Bank of Clarke County, whose divisions include Eagle Investment Group, reported increased quarterly earnings and continued strong performance for the first quarter of 2019. On April 17, 2019, the Board of Directors announced a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.25 per common share, payable on May 14, 2019, to shareholders of record on April 30, 2019. Select highlights for the first quarter include:

Net income of $2.6 million

Loan growth of $12.4 million

Basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.74

Net interest margin of 4.14%

John R. Milleson, President and CEO, stated, "I am proud to announce that the Company produced very strong results for the first quarter of 2019 and increased its dividend to shareholder for the thirty-third consecutive year. As President and CEO, this has been a very rewarding trend with which to be associated. Additionally, I am extremely pleased with the balance sheet growth experienced during the first quarter of 2019 and to have total consolidated assets exceeding $800.0 million for the first time in Company history."

Income Statement Review

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was $2.6 million reflecting an increase of 23.6% from the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and an increase of 1.3% from the quarter ended March 31, 2018. These increases are attributed to higher levels of net interest income and $120,000 gain recognized on the sale of bank premises during the first quarter. The gain resulted from proceeds received from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) for purchase of a portion of the Bank's Stephens City, Virginia retail branch property to expand the intersection at which the branch is located. The intersection expansion also required the Bank to remodel its Stephens City retail branch and move the branch's drive through lanes to the opposite side of the building. In addition to purchasing a portion of the Bank's property, VDOT also offered the Bank remediation towards the inconvenience of the building renovation. Net income was $2.1 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018 and $2.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Net interest income was $7.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and $7.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Net interest income was $7.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The increase in interest income from loans was the biggest contributor to the increase in net interest income when comparing the quarter ended March 31, 2019 to the same period in 2018.

Total loan interest income was $7.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, reflecting an increase of $261,000 from the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Total loan interest income was $6.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Average loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 were $608.3 million compared to $600.1 million at December 31, 2018. Total average accruing loans were $606.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and $598.6 million at December 31, 2018. For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, total average loans were $575.4 million and average accruing loans were $571.8 million. The tax equivalent yield on average loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was 5.03%, an increase of 21 basis points from 4.82% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and an increase of 41 basis points from the 4.62% average yield at March 31, 2018. Interest and dividend income from the investment portfolio was $1.0 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018. Average investments were $144.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and $142.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Average investments were $130.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and interest and dividend income was $881,000 for that same period.

Total interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $967,000, an increase of $156,000 from the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Total interest expense increased $541,000 when comparing the quarter ended March 31, 2019 to the same period in 2018. Much of that increase resulted from increased deposit rates on several bank deposit products. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 14 basis points when comparing the quarter ended March 31, 2019 to the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased $8.0 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 47 basis points when comparing the quarter ended March 31, 2019 to the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased $22.1 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2018. As interest rates continue to rise, the Company will continue to determinedly manage the cost of its interest-bearing deposits. The net interest margin was 4.14% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. For the quarters ended December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018, the net interest margin was 4.05%.

The Company's net interest margin is not a measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, but it is a common measure used by the financial services industry to determine how profitably earning assets are funded. The Company's net interest margin is calculated by dividing tax equivalent net interest income by total average earning assets. Tax equivalent net interest income is calculated by grossing up interest income for the amounts that are non-taxable (i.e., municipal income) then subtracting interest expense. The tax rate utilized is 21%.

Noninterest income was $1.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and $1.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The $235,000 increase in noninterest income from the three months ended December 31, 2018 resulted primarily from the $120,000 gain realized on the sale of bank premises and the increase of $81,000 made to the Bank's interest in Bankers Insurance, LLC. Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was $1.8 million.

Noninterest expense was $6.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. This represents an increase of $142,000 or 2.3% from $6.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Noninterest expense was $5.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The $601,000 increase in noninterest expense from the three months ended March 31, 2018 to the same period in 2019 resulted mostly from the $397,000 gain on the sale of other real estate owned that was realized and included in noninterest expenses during the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Other contributors to the $601,000 increase in noninterest expense include the increase in data processing fees as well as increased professional fees. Data processing fees increased when the Company moved its in-house core banking software to a service bureau environment. The Company migrated to a service bureau environment in late June 2018. The increase in professional fees results mostly from the Company's use of an outside firm to assist with the search for a new President and CEO given the forthcoming retirement of Mr. Milleson.

Asset Quality and Provision for Loan Losses

Nonperforming assets consist of nonaccrual loans, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing, other real estate owned (foreclosed properties), and repossessed assets. Nonperforming assets increased from $2.9 million or 0.37% of total assets at December 31, 2018 to $3.4 million or 0.42% of total assets at March 31, 2019. This increase resulted mostly from increases in nonaccrual loans. Non-performing assets were $5.1 million or 0.66% of total assets at March 31, 2018. During the first quarter of 2019, six loans totaling approximately $1.5 million were placed on nonaccrual status while two nonaccrual loans totaling approximately $205,000 paid off. Other changes to non-accrual loan balances resulted from loan payments. Management evaluates the financial condition of these borrowers and the value of any collateral on these loans. The results of these evaluations are used to estimate the amount of losses which may be realized on the disposition of these nonaccrual loans. At March 31, 2019, the Bank had no loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing. At December 31, 2018, and March 31, 2018, the Bank had $695,000 and $18,000, respectively, of loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing. Other real estate owned was $106,000 at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018. At March 31, 2018, other real estate owned was $3.3 million.

The Company may, under certain circumstances, restructure loans in troubled debt restructurings as a concession to a borrower when the borrower is experiencing financial distress. Formal, standardized loan restructuring programs are not utilized by the Company. Each loan considered for restructuring is evaluated based on customer circumstances and may include modifications to one or more loan provision. Such restructured loans are included in impaired loans but may not necessarily be nonperforming loans. At March 31, 2019, the Company had 19 troubled debt restructurings totaling $3.8 million. Fourteen of the restructured loans are performing loans.

The Company realized $35,000 in net recoveries for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. For the three-month period ended December 31, 2018, the Company realized $214,000 in net recoveries while $86,000 in net charge offs were realized for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The amount of provision for loan losses reflects the results of the Bank's analysis used to determine the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses. The provisions for loan losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, were $194,000 and $529,000, respectively. The provisions for loan losses for the three months ended March 31, 2018 were $205,000. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.92% and 0.90%, respectively at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.78% at March 31, 2018. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total nonaccrual loans was 173.9% at March 31, 2019. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total nonaccrual loans was 257.6% and 251.7% at December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively. At March 31, 2019, impaired loans totaled $8.5 million and had related specific allocations of $877,000. At December 31, 2018, impaired loans totaled $8.6 million and had related specific allocations of $962,000. At March 31, 2018, total impaired loans were $6.7 million and required specific allocations of $326,000.

Total Consolidated Assets

Total consolidated assets of the Company at March 31, 2019 were $808.7 million, which represented an increase of $9.1 million or 1.14% from total assets of $799.6 million at December 31, 2018. At March 31, 2018, total consolidated assets were $775.9 million. Securities available for sale were essentially unchanged from $145.5 million at December 31, 2018. Total loans increased from $606.8 million at December 31, 2018 to $619.2 million at March 31, 2019. At March 31, 2018, total investment securities were $130.0 million and total loans were $581.6 million.

Deposits and Other Borrowings

Total deposits increased $4.3 million from $703.1 million at December 31, 2018 to $707.4 million at March 31, 2019. At March 31, 2018, total deposits were $685.6 million. The Company held no brokered deposits for any of the above-mentioned periods.

The Company had no borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta at March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 or March 31, 2018.

Equity

Shareholders' equity at March 31, 2019 was $91.2 million and $87.6 million at December 31, 2018. Shareholder's equity was $83.1 million at March 31, 2018. The book value of the Company at March 31, 2019 was $26.50 per common share. Total common shares outstanding were 3,459,549 at March 31, 2019. On April 17, 2019, the board of directors declared a $0.25 per common share cash dividend for shareholders of record as of April 30, 2019 and payable on May 14, 2019.

Certain information contained in this discussion may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as "the Company expects," "the Company believes" or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For details on factors that could affect expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

















KEY STATISTICS For the Three Months Ended

1Q19

4Q18

3Q18

2Q18

1Q18



















Net Income (dollars in thousands) $ 2,572

$ 2,081

$ 1,860

$ 2,521

$ 2,539 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.74

$ 0.60

$ 0.54

$ 0.73

$ 0.73 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.74

$ 0.60

$ 0.54

$ 0.73

$ 0.73



















Return on average total assets 1.31%

1.05%

0.94%

1.31%

1.36% Return on average total equity 11.74%

9.65%

8.68%

12.12%

12.40% Dividend payout ratio 33.78%

40.00%

44.44%

31.51%

31.51% Fee revenue as a percent of total revenue 17.30%

17.52%

19.39%

18.15%

19.36%



















Net interest margin(1) 4.14%

4.05%

4.04%

4.17%

4.05% Yield on average earning assets 4.67%

4.48%

4.42%

4.49%

4.29% Yield on average interest-bearing liabilities 0.87%

0.73%

0.64%

0.53%

0.40% Net interest spread







3.78%

3.96%

3.88% Tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income (dollars in thousands) $ 93

$ 98

$ 99

$ 102

$ 89



















Non-interest income to average assets 0.94%

0.81%

0.91%

0.87%

0.96% Non-interest expense to average assets 3.17%

3.06%

3.70%

3.21%

3.01%



















Efficiency ratio(2) 59.18%

66.05%

78.36%

67.11%

63.19%

(1) The net interest margin is calculated by dividing tax equivalent net interest income by total average earning assets. Tax equivalent interest income is calculated by grossing up interest income for the amounts that are nontaxable (i.e., municipal income) then subtracting interest expense. The rate utilized is 21%. See the table below for the quarterly tax equivalent net interest income and the reconciliation of net interest income to tax equivalent net interest income. The Company's net interest margin is a common measure used by the financial service industry to determine how profitable earning assets are funded. Because the Company earns a fair amount of nontaxable interest income due to the mix of securities in its investment security portfolio, net interest income for the ratio is calculated on a tax equivalent basis as described above.



(2) The efficiency ratio is not a measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. It is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and non-interest income excluding gains and losses on the investment portfolio and sales of repossessed assets. The tax rate utilized is 21%. See the table below for the quarterly tax equivalent net interest income and a reconciliation of net interest income to tax equivalent net interest income. The Company calculates this ratio in order to evaluate its overhead structure or how effectively it is operating. An increase in the ratio from period to period indicates the Company is losing a larger percentage of its income to expenses. The Company believes that the efficiency ratio is a reasonable measure of profitability.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

















SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA BY QUARTER





















1Q19

4Q18

3Q18

2Q18

1Q18 BALANCE SHEET RATIOS



















Loans to deposits 87.53%

86.31%

86.32%

86.03%

84.83%

Average interest-earning assets to



















average-interest bearing liabilities 167.37%

168.35%

168.16%

166.67%

166.80% PER SHARE DATA



















Dividends $ 0.25

$ 0.24

$ 0.24

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

Book value 26.50

25.58

24.58

24.57

24.12

Tangible book value 26.50

25.58

24.58

24.57

24.12 SHARE PRICE DATA



















Closing price $ 30.55

$ 30.99

$ 37.30

$ 35.99

$ 32.80

Diluted earnings multiple(1) 10.32

12.91

17.27

12.33

11.23

Book value multiple(2) 1.15

1.21

1.52

1.46

1.36 COMMON STOCK DATA



















Outstanding shares at end of period 3,459,549

3,445,914

3,473,833

3,473,555

3,466,117

Weighted average shares outstanding 3,458,213

3,469,048

3,474,246

3,465,601

3,463,118

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 3,458,213

3,469,048

3,474,246

3,465,601

3,463,118 CAPITAL RATIOS



















Total equity to total assets 11.28%

10.96%

10.79%

10.94%

10.71% CREDIT QUALITY



















Net charge-offs to average loans -0.02%

-0.14%

-0.02%

-0.08%

0.06%

Total non-performing loans to total loans 0.53%

0.46%

0.19%

0.19%

0.31%

Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.42%

0.37%

0.40%

0.53%

0.66%

Non-accrual loans to:



















total loans 0.53%

0.35%

0.19%

0.19%

0.31%

total assets 0.40%

0.26%

0.15%

0.14%

0.23%

Allowance for loan losses to:



















total loans 0.92%

0.90%

0.79%

0.78%

0.78%

non-performing assets 168.39%

186.91%

148.30%

110.42%

88.48%

non-accrual loans 173.85%

257.60%

411.62%

413.83%

251.67% NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:

















(dollars in thousands)



















Loans delinquent over 90 days $ -

$ 695

$ -

$ -

$ 18

Non-accrual loans 3,270

2,118

1,145

1,099

1,800

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 106

106

2,033

3,020

3,302 NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES):

















(dollars in thousands)



















Loans charged off $ 10

$ 50

$ 18

$ 30

$ 138

(Recoveries) (45)

(264)

(43)

(145)

(52)

Net charge-offs (recoveries) (35)

(214)

(25)

(115)

86 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES (dollars in thousands) $ 194

$ 529

$ 140

$ (97)

$ 205 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSS SUMMARY

















(dollars in thousands)



















Balance at the beginning of period $ 5,456

$ 4,713

$ 4,548

$ 4,530

$ 4,411

Provision 194

529

140

(97)

205

Net charge-offs (recoveries) (35)

(214)

(25)

(115)

86

Balance at the end of period $ 5,685

$ 5,456

$ 4,713

$ 4,548

$ 4,530

(1) The diluted earnings multiple (or price earnings ratio) is calculated by dividing the period's closing market price per share by total equity per weighted average shares outstanding, diluted for the period. The diluted earnings multiple is a measure of how much an investor may be willing to pay for $1.00 of the Company's earnings. (2) The book value multiple (or price to book ratio) is calculated by dividing the period's closing market price per share by the period's book value per share. The book value multiple is a measure used to compare the Company's market value per share to its book value per share.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















(dollars in thousands)



















Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

3/31/2018



















Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 12,214

$ 18,353

$ 13,176

$ 14,823

$ 33,032 Federal funds sold -

-

-

88

152 Securities available for sale, at fair value 145,145

145,468

141,566

139,491

129,986 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 613,523

601,371

593,754

582,289

577,075 Bank premises and equipment, net 19,209

19,083

19,504

19,452

19,474 Other assets 18,626

15,342

18,074

19,048

16,145 Total assets $ 808,717

$ 799,617

$ 786,074

$ 775,191

$ 775,864



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Liabilities

















Deposits:

















Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 255,567

$ 251,184

$ 256,738

$ 246,141

$ 252,144 Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits 336,109

336,778

327,612

328,563

328,655 Time deposits 115,763

115,142

108,987

107,403

104,847 Total deposits $ 707,439

$ 703,104

$ 693,337

$ 682,107

$ 685,646 Federal funds purchased and securities

















sold under agreements to repurchase 355

1,871

1,158

-

- Federal Home Loan Bank advances -

-

-

-

- Other liabilities 9,739

7,043

6,749

8,285

7,147 Commitments and contingent liabilities -

-

-

-

- Total liabilities $ 717,533

$ 712,018

$ 701,244

$ 690,392

$ 692,793



















Shareholders' Equity

















Preferred stock, $10 par value $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Common stock, $2.50 par value 8,603

8,573

8,629

8,628

8,611 Surplus 12,116

11,992

12,680

12,491

12,155 Retained earnings 70,328

68,587

67,340

66,313

64,588 Accumulated other comprehensive income 137

(1,553)

(3,819)

(2,633)

(2,283) Total shareholders' equity $ 91,184

$ 87,599

$ 84,830

$ 84,799

$ 83,071 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 808,717

$ 799,617

$ 786,074

$ 775,191

$ 775,864

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

















(dollars in thousands)

















Unaudited



















Three Months Ended

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

3/31/2018



















Interest and Dividend Income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 7,518

$ 7,257

$ 7,092

$ 7,000

$ 6,541 Interest on federal funds sold -

-

1

-

1 Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:

















Taxable interest income 785

767

701

670

606 Interest income exempt from federal income taxes 242

259

263

268

262 Dividends 16

16

16

15

13 Interest on deposits in banks 31

24

58

41

52 Total interest and dividend income $ 8,592

$ 8,323

$ 8,131

$ 7,994

$ 7,475 Interest Expense

















Interest on deposits $ 944

$ 796

$ 704

$ 563

$ 426 Interest on federal funds purchased and securities

















sold under agreements to repurchase 23

15

1

10

- Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances -

-

-

-

- Total interest expense $ 967

$ 811

$ 705

$ 573

$ 426 Net interest income $ 7,625

$ 7,512

$ 7,426

$ 7,421

$ 7,049 Provision For Loan Losses 194

529

140

(97)

205 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 7,431

$ 6,983

$ 7,286

$ 7,518

$ 6,844 Noninterest Income

















Income from fiduciary activities $ 282

$ 301

$ 316

$ 299

$ 444 Service charges on deposit accounts 285

305

302

302

308 Other service charges and fees 1,071

992

1,172

1,048

961 Gain on the sale of bank premises and equipment 120

-

-

-

- Gain (Loss) on sales of AFS securities (3)

-

6

-

11 Officer insurance income -

(19)

(20)

-

- Other operating income 89

30

28

16

77 Total noninterest income $ 1,844

$ 1,609

$ 1,804

$ 1,665

$ 1,801 Noninterest Expenses

















Salaries and employee benefits $ 3,542

$ 3,486

$ 3,666

$ 3,406

$ 3,526 Occupancy expenses 428

368

374

363

371 Equipment expenses 202

229

233

234

219 Advertising and marketing expenses 218

166

209

201

185 Stationery and supplies 29

49

42

47

56 ATM network fees 230

268

192

246

206 Other real estate owned expenses -

15

24

7

130 (Gain) loss on foreclosure and sale of other real estate -

-

987

282

(397) FDIC assessment 53

56

56

55

58 Computer software expense 110

110

114

112

139 Bank franchise tax 146

152

152

145

134 Professional fees 385

218

260

283

275 Data processing fees 240

281

270

118

125 Other operating expenses 648

691

731

667

603 Total noninterest expenses $ 6,231

$ 6,089

$ 7,310

$ 6,166

$ 5,630 Income before income taxes 3,044

$ 2,503

1,780

3,017

3,015 Income Tax Expense 472

422

(80)

496

476 Net income $ 2,572

$ 2,081

$ 1,860

$ 2,521

$ 2,539 Earnings Per Share

















Net income per common share, basic $ 0.74

$ 0.60

$ 0.54

$ 0.73

$ 0.73 Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.74

$ 0.60

$ 0.54

$ 0.73

$ 0.73