Eagle Financial Services, Inc. Announces 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results And Quarterly Dividend

BERRYVILLE, Va., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCQX: EFSI), the holding company for Bank of Clarke County, whose divisions include Eagle Investment Group, reported continued strong performance for the third quarter of 2020. On October 21, 2020, the Board of Directors announced a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.26 per common share, payable on November 16, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 2, 2020. Select highlights for the third quarter include:

Net income of $3.4 million

Loan growth of $16.8 million

Deposit growth of $47.3 million

Basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.99

Brandon Lorey, President and CEO, stated, "I am thrilled to announce that Eagle Financial Services, Inc. delivered another quarter of record income, earnings, and deposit growth despite the continued downward pressure on margins and increasing competition throughout our markets. Net income was just above $3.4 million for the quarter with earnings per share of $0.99 and an ROA of 1.3%. Year to date loan growth, net of PPP, was $72 million (14% Annualized CAGR) with deposit growth, again net of PPP, of $95 million or 16% CAGR. With our branches fully reopened, our call center staff ready to answer questions through the phone or through our new video chat technology, and our digital channel available 24/7, we continue to provide our customers with the ability to bank on their terms, through the channels they prefer."

Income Statement Review

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $3.4 million reflecting an increase of 20.8% from the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and an increase of 52.7% from the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The increase from both periods was mainly driven by net interest income increases related to net loan growth and reduced interest expense on deposit accounts. Net income was $2.8 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 and $2.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 was $9.5 million and $8.8 million, respectively. Net interest income was $8.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The increase in net interest income from the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 resulted primarily from growth in the Company's loan portfolio.

Total loan interest income was $9.3 million and $8.8 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. Total loan interest income was $8.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Total loan interest income increased $1.3 million or 16.1% from the quarter ended September 30, 2019 to the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Average loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were $798.4 million compared to $750.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, total average loans were $637.3 million. The tax equivalent yield on average loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was 4.65%, a decrease of seven basis points from 4.72% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and down 36 basis points from the 5.01% average yield for the same time period in 2019. The majority of this decrease in yield can be attributed to the SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company originated $88.2 million in PPP loans which have a 1.00% interest rate, much lower than the existing portfolio's yield. Interest and dividend income from the investment portfolio was $830 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to $882 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Interest income and dividend income from the investment portfolio was $971 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Average investments for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were $144.1 million compared to $154.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Average investments were $141.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The tax equivalent yield on average investments for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was 2.40%, the same as the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and down 47 basis points from 2.87% for the same time period in 2019.

Total interest expense was $683 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and $904 thousand and $1.1 million for three months ended June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. The decrease in interest expense resulted from the reduction in interest rates paid on deposit accounts. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 16 and 46 basis points when comparing the quarter ended September 30, 2020 to the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities decreased $2.0 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2020 to the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased $88.6 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2019 to the same period in 2020.

The net interest margin was 3.86% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, the net interest margin was 3.70% and 4.01%, respectively. The Company's net interest margin is not a measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, but it is a common measure used by the financial services industry to determine how profitably earning assets are funded. The Company's net interest margin is calculated by dividing tax equivalent net interest income by total average earning assets. Tax equivalent net interest income is calculated by grossing up interest income for the amounts that are non-taxable (i.e., municipal income) then subtracting interest expense. The tax rate utilized is 21%.

Noninterest income was $2.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which represented a decrease of $206 thousand or 8.5% from the $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease was driven mostly by the $529 thousand gain on sale of AFS securities recognized during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $2.2 million.

Noninterest expense increased $451 thousand, or 6.4%, to $7.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from $7.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Much of this increase resulted from the increase in salaries and benefits expenses. Annual pay increases, newly hired employees and additional bonus/COVID pay for employees that have been unable to work remotely during the pandemic have attributed to these increases. Noninterest expense was $7.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, representing an increase of $54 thousand or 0.7% when comparing to the quarter ended September 30, 2020 to the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Asset Quality and Provision for Loan Losses

Nonperforming assets consist of nonaccrual loans, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing, other real estate owned (foreclosed properties), and repossessed assets. Nonperforming assets decreased from $5.3 million or 0.52% of total assets at June 30, 2020 to $4.7 million or 0.44% of total assets at September 30, 2020. This decrease resulted from one loan 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest that has been brought to a current status at September 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets were $2.6 million at September 30, 2019. Total nonaccrual loans were $4.3 million at September 30, 2020 and $4.2 million at June 30, 2020. Nonaccrual loans were $2.1 million at September 30, 2019. Several larger dollar loans were placed in nonaccrual status during the second quarter of 2020. The majority of these loans are in the commercial real estate portfolio and have had cash flows negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The majority of all nonaccrual loans are secured by real estate and management evaluates the financial condition of these borrowers and the value of any collateral on these loans. The results of these evaluations are used to estimate the amount of losses which may be realized on the disposition of these nonaccrual loans. Other real estate owned remained at $442 thousand at June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020.

The Company may, under certain circumstances, restructure loans in troubled debt restructurings as a concession to a borrower when the borrower is experiencing financial distress. Formal, standardized loan restructuring programs are not utilized by the Company. Each loan considered for restructuring is evaluated based on customer circumstances and may include modifications to one or more loan provision. Such restructured loans are included in impaired loans but may not necessarily be nonperforming loans. At September 30, 2020, the Company had 16 troubled debt restructurings totalling $2.8 million. Approximately $2.7 million or 14 loans are performing loans, while the remaining loans are on non-accrual status. At June 30, 2020, the Company had 14 troubled debt restructurings totalling $2.7 million. Approximately $2.5 million or 12 loans were performing loans, while the remaining loans were on non-accrual status.

The Company realized $196 thousand in net recoveries for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 versus net recoveries of $226 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2020 while $261 thousand in net charge-offs were recognized for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The amount of provision for loan losses reflects the results of the Bank's analysis used to determine the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $100 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company recognized provision for loan losses of $752 thousand and $117 thousand for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. The provision for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 resulted mostly from loan growth during the quarter while the provision for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 resulted mostly from the decline in the current state of the economy. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.83% at September 30, 2020 and 0.81% at June 30, 2020, respectively. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.77% at September 30, 2019. Excluding outstanding PPP loans of $88.2 million as of September 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.93%. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total nonaccrual loans was 155.10% at September 30, 2020. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total nonaccrual loans was 158.08% and 237.66% at June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. Management's judgment in determining the level of the allowance is based on evaluations of the collectability of loans while taking into consideration such factors as trends in delinquencies and charge-offs, changes in the nature and volume of the loan portfolio, current economic conditions that may affect a borrower's ability to repay and the value of collateral, overall portfolio quality and review of specific potential losses. The Company is committed to maintaining an allowance at a level that adequately reflects the risk inherent in the loan portfolio.

Total Consolidated Assets

Total consolidated assets of the Company at September 30, 2020 were $1.07 billion, which represented an increase of $50.4 million or 4.9% from total assets of $1.02 billion at June 30, 2020. At September 30, 2019 total consolidated assets were $851.4 million. Total loans increased $16.8 million from $788.9 million at June 30, 2020 to $805.7 million at September 30, 2020. Total securities increased $6.8 million from $146.9 million at June 30, 2020, to $153.7 million at September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2019 total investment securities were $139.4 million and total loans were $638.2 million. The growth in total loans and total assets during the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2020 was largely due to regular loan portfolio growth as the Company expands lending types and areas.

Deposits and Other Borrowings

Total deposits increased $47.3 million to $955.2 million at September 30, 2020 from $907.9 million at June 30, 2020. At September 30, 2019 total deposits were $735.4 million. The growth in deposits mainly reflected PPP loan proceeds being deposited into customers' accounts at the time the loans were originated and remaining on deposit as of September 30, 2020.

The Company had no outstanding borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta at September 30, 2020 or June 30, 2020. The Company had $10.0 million in borrowings outstanding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta as of September 30, 2019. This borrowing was paid off during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Equity

Shareholders' equity was $103.9 million at September 30, 2020 and $101.6 million at June 30, 2020. Shareholders' equity was $94.6 million at September 30, 2019. The book value of the Company at September 30, 2020 was $30.65 per common share. Total common shares outstanding were 3,416,013 at September 30, 2020. On October 22, 2020, the board of directors declared a $0.26 per common share cash dividend for shareholders of record as of November 2, 2020 and payable on November 16, 2020.

COVID-19 Impacts

The COVID-19 crisis has changed our communities, both in the way we live and the way we do business. While circumstances continue to change, the Company is continuing to steadfastly work to meet and exceed the needs of its customers, employees, and the communities in which it does business. Customers' banking needs have continued to be fulfilled through multiple banking channels including mobile, digital, and adjusted-schedule physical. In efforts to assist local businesses during this pandemic, the Company has originated 901 PPP loans, totalling $88.2 million, into the hands of our community's small businesses. In addition to local small businesses, the Company is also working with its consumer and commercial customers through its loan deferral program whereby customers experiencing hardships due to COVID-19 may be granted a deferral in loan payments for up to 90 days. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had approved 251 deferrals with loan balances totalling approximately $134.0 million for its customers experiencing hardships related to COVID-19. As of September 30, 2020, 231 loans with loan balances totalling approximately $97.9 million had begun making payments on their loans after the deferral date had passed.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. KEY STATISTICS





For the Three Months Ended





3Q20



2Q20



1Q20



4Q19



3Q19

Net Income (dollars in thousands)

$ 3,406



$ 2,819



$ 2,441



$ 2,831



$ 2,231

Earnings per share, basic

$ 0.99



$ 0.83



$ 0.71



$ 0.83



$ 0.65

Earnings per share, diluted

$ 0.99



$ 0.83



$ 0.71



$ 0.83



$ 0.65

Return on average total assets



1.30 %



1.11 %



1.10 %



1.30 %



1.05 % Return on average total equity



13.21 %



11.25 %



10.02 %



11.80 %



9.44 % Dividend payout ratio



26.26 %



31.33 %



36.62 %



31.33 %



38.46 % Fee revenue as a percent of total revenue



15.85 %



15.39 %



17.38 %



18.76 %



21.05 % Net interest margin(1)



3.86 %



3.70 %



3.86 %



3.90 %



4.01 % Yield on average earning assets



4.14 %



4.08 %



4.39 %



4.42 %



4.58 % Rate on average interest-bearing liabilities



0.48 %



0.64 %



0.86 %



0.88 %



0.94 % Net interest spread



3.66 %



3.44 %



3.53 %



3.54 %



3.64 % Tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income (dollars in thousands)

$ 61



$ 64



$ 68



$ 74



$ 82

Non-interest income to average assets



0.84 %



0.95 %



0.76 %



0.83 %



1.05 % Non-interest expense to average assets



2.84 %



2.76 %



3.11 %



2.90 %



3.50 % Efficiency ratio(2)



64.43 %



65.45 %



70.42 %



64.11 %



72.28 %





(1) The net interest margin is calculated by dividing tax equivalent net interest income by total average earning assets. Tax equivalent interest income is calculated by grossing up interest income for the amounts that are non-taxable (i.e., municipal income) then subtracting interest expense. The rate utilized is 21%. See the table below for the quarterly tax equivalent net interest income and the reconciliation of net interest income to tax equivalent net interest income. The Company's net interest margin is a common measure used by the financial service industry to determine how profitable earning assets are funded. Because the Company earns a fair amount of nontaxable interest income due to the mix of securities in its investment security portfolio, net interest income for the ratio is calculated on a tax equivalent basis as described above. (2) The efficiency ratio is not a measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. It is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and non-interest income excluding gains and losses on the investment portfolio and sales of repossessed assets. The tax rate utilized is 21%. See the table below for the quarterly tax equivalent net interest income and a reconciliation of net interest income to tax equivalent net interest income. The Company calculates this ratio in order to evaluate its overhead structure or how effectively it is operating. An increase in the ratio from period to period indicates the Company is losing a larger percentage of its income to expenses. The Company believes that the efficiency ratio is a reasonable measure of profitability.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA BY QUARTER





3Q20



2Q20



1Q20



4Q19



3Q19

BALANCE SHEET RATIOS







































Loans to deposits



84.35 %



86.90 %



85.32 %



83.57 %



86.79 % Average interest-earning assets to average-interest bearing liabilities



173.54 %



168.79 %



163.80 %



167.77 %



166.55 % PER SHARE DATA







































Dividends

$ 0.26



$ 0.26



$ 0.26



$ 0.26



$ 0.25

Book value



30.65





29.97





29.47





28.23





27.73

Tangible book value



30.65





29.97





29.47





28.23





27.73

SHARE PRICE DATA







































Closing price

$ 25.20



$ 25.71



$ 23.91



$ 31.05



$ 29.52

Diluted earnings multiple(1)



6.36





7.74





8.42





9.35





11.35

Book value multiple(2)



0.82





0.86





0.81





1.10





1.06

COMMON STOCK DATA







































Outstanding shares at end of period



3,416,013





3,409,689





3,409,689





3,430,103





3,439,980

Weighted average shares outstanding



3,413,304





3,409,689





3,437,085





3,433,749





3,436,660

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



3,413,304





3,409,689





3,437,085





3,433,749





3,436,660

CAPITAL RATIOS







































Total equity to total assets



9.68 %



9.93 %



11.10 %



10.98 %



11.11 % CREDIT QUALITY







































Net charge-offs to average loans



(0.02) %



(0.03) %



(0.08) %



— %



0.10 % Total non-performing loans to total loans



0.53 %



0.62 %



0.26 %



0.34 %



0.33 % Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.44 %



0.52 %



0.24 %



0.27 %



0.30 % Non-accrual loans to:







































total loans



0.53 %



0.54 %



0.26 %



0.34 %



0.32 % total assets



0.40 %



0.41 %



0.19 %



0.25 %



0.24 % Allowance for loan losses to:







































total loans



0.83 %



0.81 %



0.80 %



0.77 %



0.77 % non-performing assets



140.10 %



119.00 %



251.82 %



210.00 %



190.98 % non-accrual loans



155.10 %



158.08 %



317.42 %



227.59 %



237.66 % NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:







































(dollars in thousands)







































Loans delinquent over 90 days

$ —



$ 665



$ —



$ —



$ 61

Non-accrual loans



4,286





4,238





1,697





2,185





2,058

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets



442





442





442





183





442

NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES):







































(dollars in thousands)







































Loans charged off

$ 22



$ 76



$ 67



$ 32



$ 311

(Recoveries)



(218)





(302)





(578)





(52)





(50)

Net charge-offs (recoveries)



(196)





(226)





(511)





(20)





261

PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

(dollars in thousands)

$ 100



$ 752



$ (97)



$ 62



$ 117

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSS SUMMARY







































(dollars in thousands)







































Balance at the beginning of period

$ 6,365



$ 5,387



$ 4,973



$ 4,891



$ 5,035

Provision



100





752





(97)





62





117

Net charge-offs (recoveries)



(196)





(226)





(511)





(20)





261

Balance at the end of period

$ 6,661



$ 6,365



$ 5,387



$ 4,973



$ 4,891







(1) The diluted earnings multiple (or price earnings ratio) is calculated by dividing the period's closing market price per share by total equity per weighted average shares outstanding, diluted for the period. The diluted earnings multiple is a measure of how much an investor may be willing to pay for $1.00 of the Company's earnings. (2) The book value multiple (or price to book ratio) is calculated by dividing the period's closing market price per share by the period's book value per share. The book value multiple is a measure used to compare the Company's market value per share to its book value per share.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands)





Unaudited 9/30/2020



Unaudited 6/30/2020



Unaudited 3/31/2020



Audited 12/31/2019



Unaudited 9/30/2019

Assets







































Cash and due from banks

$ 63,774



$ 38,099



$ 22,757



$ 33,407



$ 38,916

Federal funds sold



270





264





288





252





240

Securities available for sale, at fair value



153,688





146,885





157,659





166,200





139,351

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses



799,040





782,569





668,645





639,787





633,389

Bank premises and equipment, net



18,906





19,047





19,179





19,297





19,363

Other assets



37,582





36,037





30,349





18,377





20,160

Total assets

$ 1,073,260



$ 1,022,901



$ 898,877



$ 877,320



$ 851,419

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







































Liabilities







































Deposits:







































Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$ 379,198



$ 351,547



$ 271,508



$ 269,171



$ 265,483

Savings and interest bearing demand deposits



446,687





417,458





377,677





364,175





348,436

Time deposits



129,353





138,905





140,814





138,198





121,481

Total deposits

$ 955,238



$ 907,910



$ 789,999



$ 771,544



$ 735,400

Federal Home Loan Bank advances



—





—





—





—





10,000

Other liabilities



14,139





13,422





9,079





9,450





11,390

Commitments and contingent liabilities



—





—





—





—





—

Total liabilities

$ 969,377



$ 921,332



$ 799,078



$ 780,994



$ 756,790

Shareholders' Equity







































Preferred stock, $10 par value



—





—





—





—





—

Common stock, $2.50 par value



8,472





8,473





8,466





8,529





8,532

Surplus



10,862





10,771





10,578





11,406





11,472

Retained earnings



80,907





78,388





76,457





74,909





72,970

Accumulated other comprehensive income



3,642





3,937





4,298





1,482





1,655

Total shareholders' equity

$ 103,883



$ 101,569



$ 99,799



$ 96,326



$ 94,629

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,073,260



$ 1,022,901



$ 898,877



$ 877,320



$ 851,419



EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands) Unaudited





9/30/2020



6/30/2020



3/31/2020



12/31/2019



9/30/2019

Interest and Dividend Income







































Interest and fees on loans

$ 9,312



$ 8,773



$ 7,939



$ 7,908



$ 8,022

Interest on federal funds sold



—





—





1





1





1

Interest and dividends on securities available

for sale:







































Taxable interest income



660





715





895





794





750

Interest income exempt from federal

income taxes



142





152





167





183





205

Dividends



28





15





19





21





16

Interest on deposits in banks



8





6





86





120





90

Total interest and dividend income

$ 10,150



$ 9,661



$ 9,107



$ 9,027



$ 9,084

Interest Expense







































Interest on deposits

$ 683



$ 879



$ 1,102



$ 1,071



$ 1,123

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances



—





25





—





6





9

Total interest expense

$ 683



$ 904



$ 1,102



$ 1,077



$ 1,132

Net interest income

$ 9,467



$ 8,757



$ 8,005



$ 7,950



$ 7,952

Provision For Loan Losses



100





752





(97)





62





117

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$ 9,367



$ 8,005



$ 8,102



$ 7,888



$ 7,835

Noninterest Income







































Income from fiduciary activities

$ 381



$ 403



$ 297



$ 354



$ 369

Service charges on deposit accounts



220





170





284





313





306

Other service charges and fees



1,251





1,147





1,104





1,165





1,466

Gain on the sale of bank premises and

equipment



—





—





—





—





16

Gain (loss) on sales of AFS securities



158





529





—





—





(4)

Officer insurance income



102





143





—





(26)





(22)

Other operating income



104





30





5





12





88

Total noninterest income

$ 2,216



$ 2,422



$ 1,690



$ 1,818



$ 2,219

Noninterest Expenses







































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 4,739



$ 4,373



$ 4,088



$ 3,489



$ 4,120

Occupancy expenses



414





403





395





396





386

Equipment expenses



282





252





232





232





206

Advertising and marketing expenses



152





152





205





211





190

Stationery and supplies



28





34





32





57





49

ATM network fees



252





243





242





315





265

Other real estate owned expenses



(3)





(3)





2





24





51

(Gain) loss on the sale of other real estate

owned



—





—





(132)





(4)





376

FDIC assessment



75





41





—





(36)





35

Computer software expense



200





161





120





125





114

Bank franchise tax



178





176





174





173





173

Professional fees



188





317





354





230





206

Data processing fees



301





382





481





369





363

Other operating expenses



659





483





682





729





877

Total noninterest expenses

$ 7,465



$ 7,014



$ 6,875



$ 6,310



$ 7,411

Income before income taxes

$ 4,118



$ 3,413



$ 2,917



$ 3,396



$ 2,643

Income Tax Expense



712





594





476





565





412

Net income

$ 3,406



$ 2,819



$ 2,441



$ 2,831



$ 2,231

Earnings Per Share







































Net income per common share, basic

$ 0.99



$ 0.83



$ 0.71



$ 0.83



$ 0.65

Net income per common share, diluted

$ 0.99



$ 0.83



$ 0.71



$ 0.83



$ 0.65



EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates (dollars in thousands)





September 30, 2020



June 30, 2020



September 30, 2019













Interest



















Interest



















Interest













Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average

Assets:

Balance



Expense



Rate



Balance



Expense



Rate



Balance



Expense



Rate

Securities:







































































Taxable

$ 122,761



$ 688





2.23 %

$ 131,702



$ 730





2.23 %

$ 112,368



$ 766





2.70 % Tax-Exempt (1)



21,374





180





3.35 %



22,716





192





3.40 %



29,489





259





3.49 % Total Securities

$ 144,135



$ 868





2.40 %

$ 154,418



$ 922





2.40 %

$ 141,857



$ 1,025





2.87 % Loans:







































































Taxable

$ 784,302



$ 9,226





4.68 %

$ 736,584



$ 8,685





4.74 %

$ 622,738



$ 7,917





5.04 % Non-accrual



4,229





—





— %



3,263





—





— %



2,767





—





— % Tax-Exempt (1)



9,873





109





4.40 %



10,166





112





4.43 %



11,757





133





4.48 % Total Loans

$ 798,404



$ 9,335





4.65 %

$ 750,013



$ 8,797





4.72 %

$ 637,262



$ 8,050





5.01 % Federal funds sold



254





—





0.07 %



710





—





0.02 %



248





1





2.01 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks



42,740





8





0.07 %



55,958





6





0.04 %



17,725





90





2.03 % Total earning assets

$ 981,304



$ 10,211





4.14 %

$ 957,836



$ 9,725





4.08 %

$ 794,325



$ 9,166





4.58 % Allowance for loan losses



(6,520)





















(5,532)





















(5,092)

















Total non-earning assets



71,375





















68,401





















49,838

















Total assets

$ 1,046,159



















$ 1,020,705



















$ 839,071

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:







































































Interest-bearing deposits:







































































NOW accounts

$ 112,267



$ 78





0.28 %

$ 102,651



$ 75





0.30 %

$ 88,400



$ 110





0.49 % Money market accounts



189,033





191





0.40 %



175,199





220





0.51 %



156,715





412





1.04 % Savings accounts



128,009





23





0.07 %



119,045





34





0.11 %



104,785





53





0.20 % Time deposits:







































































$250,000 and more



76,072





249





1.30 %



80,099





372





1.87 %



60,146





323





1.48 % Less than $250,000



60,096





142





0.94 %



59,714





178





1.19 %



61,289





225





2.09 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 565,477



$ 683





0.48 %

$ 536,708



$ 879





0.66 %

$ 471,335



$ 1,123





0.95 % Federal funds purchased



—





—





— %



—





—





— %



48





—





2.60 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances



—





—





— %



30,769





25





0.33 %



5,538





9





0.62 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 565,477



$ 683





0.48 %

$ 567,477



$ 904





0.64 %

$ 476,921



$ 1,132





0.94 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:







































































Demand deposits



364,473





















341,020





















257,664

















Other Liabilities



13,664





















11,437





















10,697

















Total liabilities

$ 943,614



















$ 919,934



















$ 745,282

















Shareholders' equity



102,545





















100,771





















93,789

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,046,159



















$ 1,020,705



















$ 839,071

















Net interest income









$ 9,528



















$ 8,821



















$ 8,034









Net interest spread



















3.66 %



















3.44 %



















3.64 % Interest expense as a percent of

average earning assets



















0.28 %



















0.38 %



















0.57 % Net interest margin



















3.86 %



















3.70 %



















4.01 %





(1) Income and yields are reported on tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income (dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended





9/30/2020



6/30/2020



3/31/2020



12/31/2019



9/30/2019

GAAP Financial Measurements:







































Interest Income - Loans

$ 9,312



$ 8,773



$ 7,939



$ 7,908



$ 8,022

Interest Income - Securities and Other Interest-

Earnings Assets



838





888





1,168





1,119





1,062

Interest Expense - Deposits



683





879





1,102





1,071





1,123

Interest Expense - Other Borrowings



—





25





—





6





9

Total Net Interest Income

$ 9,467



$ 8,757



$ 8,005



$ 7,950



$ 7,952

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements:







































Add: Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income -

Loans

$ 23



$ 24



$ 24



$ 26



$ 28

Add: Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income - Securities



38





40





44





48





54

Total Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income

$ 61



$ 64



$ 68



$ 74



$ 82

Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income

$ 9,528



$ 8,821



$ 8,073



$ 8,024



$ 8,034



