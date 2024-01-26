EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES 2023 FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Eagle Financial Services, Inc.

26 Jan, 2024, 17:00 ET

BERRYVILLE, Va., Jan. 26,2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCQX: EFSI), the holding company for Bank of Clarke, whose divisions include Bank of Clarke Wealth Management, announced its fourth quarter 2023 results. On January 24, 2024, the Board of Directors announced a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, payable on February 16, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 5, 2024. Select highlights for the fourth quarter (compared to the third quarter of 2023) include:

  • Noninterest expenses decreased $853 thousand or 6.0% during the quarter.
  • Return on average total equity increased to 9.33% during the quarter from 8.87%.
  • Total noninterest bearing deposits increased $5.7 million or 1.32% during the quarter.

Brandon Lorey, President and CEO, stated, "I am happy to report a strong finish to 2023, despite the ongoing challenges in the banking sector, with improvements across multiple segments. Core deposits grew by $5.8 million during the quarter with $5.7 million or 1.3% growth in noninterest bearing accounts as our retail and commercial bankers continued to deepen existing relationships and expand into our new markets. As a result of the sale of our niche marine division, non-interest expense decreased 6.0% during the quarter with a notable improvement in the Bank's return on equity. Furthermore, the bank posted record non-interest income with its Wealth Management group adding over $1.3 million in income to the organization during 2023 coupled with record mortgage and SBA income. I would like to personally thank our phenomenal staff who always put our customers in the center of everything we do as we remain committed to our clients and communities."

Income Statement Review

Total loan interest income was $19.4 million and $20.2 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.  Total loan interest income was $15.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Total loan interest income increased $4.3 million or 28.5% from the quarter ended December 31, 2022 to the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Average loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 were $1.45 billion compared to $1.26 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.  The tax equivalent yield on average loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was 5.32%, an increase of 54 basis points from the 4.78% average yield for the same time period in 2022. The decrease in loan interest income during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 is mainly due to the decrease in the average loans outstanding during the period, partly related to the sale of the marine finance line of business during the third quarter of 2023. The majority of the increase compared to December 31, 2022 in yield can be attributed to the current rising interest rate environment.

Interest and dividend income from the investment portfolio was $932 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to $931 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Interest income and dividend income from the investment portfolio was $879 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The tax equivalent yield on average investments for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was 2.63%, up 15 basis points from 2.48% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and up 37 basis points from 2.26% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Total interest expense was $9.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $9.3 million and $2.9 million for three months ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The increase in interest expense resulted from increases on rates paid on deposit accounts and Federal Home Loan Bank advances entered into during 2022 and 2023 with varying interest rates and terms. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 11 and 184 basis points when comparing the quarter ended December 31, 2023 to the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased $13.3 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2023 to the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased $327.0 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2022 to the same period in 2023. In addition to the growth in interest-bearing liabilities, there has been a shift in the mix of interest-bearing deposits towards higher interest-bearing deposits. 

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $12.3 million reflecting a decrease of 4.9% from the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and a decrease of 7.3% from the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Net interest income was $12.9 million and $13.3 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.  The decrease in net interest income from the quarter ended December 31, 2022 resulted primarily from the significant increase in the cost of funds during the year.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $2.4 million reflecting an increase of 3.3% from the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and a decrease of 25.1% from the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase from the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was due to several factors that occurred in the third quarter including one-time overhead expenses related to the sale of the marine finance line of business partially offset by the gain related to the sale.  The decrease in net income from the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was mainly driven by the increased funding costs for deposits and increased salaries and employee benefits expenses to hire and retain employees.  While the beginning and ending number of FTEs remained fairly consistent from December 31, 2022 to December 31, 2023, salary and medical insurance costs have increased along with the salary impact of the employees that were a part of the marine finance line of business for the first eight months of 2023, as discussed below.  Net income was $2.3 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 and $3.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The net interest margin was 2.85% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the net interest margin was 2.93% and 3.68%, respectively. The Company's net interest margin is not a measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, but it is a common measure used by the financial services industry to determine how profitably earning assets are funded. The Company's net interest margin is calculated by dividing tax equivalent net interest income by total average earning assets. Tax equivalent net interest income is calculated by grossing up interest income for the amounts that are non-taxable (i.e., municipal income) then subtracting interest expense. The tax rate utilized is 21%.

Noninterest income was $3.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, which represented a decrease of $556 thousand or 13.2% from the $4.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $3.1 million. The decrease from the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was mainly due to the sale of the marine finance line of business, which resulted in a net gain of $463 thousand during the third quarter. The increase from the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was due to the growth of the wealth management division along with an increase in production of saleable mortgage loans which resulted in a higher gain on sale of loans held for sale.

Noninterest expense decreased $853 thousand, or 6.0%, to $13.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from $14.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Noninterest expense was $11.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, representing an increase of $1.7 million or 15.0% when comparing the quarter ended December 31, 2023 to the quarter ended December 31, 2022. An increase in salaries and benefits expenses was noted between December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. Annual pay increases, newly hired employees, incentive plan accruals and increased insurance costs have attributed to these increases. FTEs remained stable at 241 when comparing December 31, 2022 to December 31, 2023. FTE's rose to 275 at June 30, 2023 prior to the sale of the marine finance line of business on August 23, 2023.  While there was some reduction in overhead costs by having the marine finance line of business in operation only through August 2023, there was approximately $1.5 million in additional expense recognized during the third quarter due to its sale. These costs included a change in control agreement, accelerated deferred compensation expenses, legal costs and advisory firm expenses. The decrease in noninterest expense between the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2023 was largely related to these additional expenses from the sale. See below for further discussion regarding the sale of the marine finance line of business.  An increase in FDIC assessment was also noted between the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.  This increase is due to the growth in the Company, along with a two-basis point increase in the assessment rate charged by the FDIC. This increase in assessment rate applies to all financial institutions. 

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets consist of nonaccrual loans, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing, other real estate owned (foreclosed properties), and repossessed assets. Nonperforming assets increased from $6.0 million or 0.32% of total assets at September 30, 2023 to $6.1 million or 0.34% of total assets at December 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets were $2.4 million at December 31, 2022.  Total nonaccrual loans were $5.7 million at December 31, 2023 and $5.7 million at September 30, 2023. Nonaccrual loans were $2.6 million at December 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets remained consistent between September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2023. Nonaccrual loans, and in turn nonperforming assets, increased during the year due mainly to two loan relationships, one residential real estate relationship totaling $1.1 million, and a non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan in the amount of $2.4 million. The majority of all nonaccrual loans are secured by real estate and management evaluates the financial condition of these borrowers and the value of any collateral on these loans. The results of these evaluations are used to estimate the amount of losses which may be realized on the disposition of these nonaccrual loans.  Other real estate owned was $304 thousand at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 and zero at December 31, 2022.

The Company realized $383 thousand in net charge-offs for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to $156 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2023. During the three months ended December 31, 2022, $454 thousand in net charge-offs were recognized.

Beginning January 1, 2023, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326), which replaced the former "incurred loss" model for recognizing credit losses with an "expected loss" model referred to as the CECL model. The adoption of the CECL model resulted in a $2.1 million increase in the allowance for loan losses and a $406 thousand increase in other liabilities due to the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments. At adoption, we also recorded a corresponding $2.0 million after-tax decrease in retained earnings. Utilizing CECL may have an impact on our allowance for credit losses going forward and may result in a lack of comparability between 2023 and 2022 quarterly periods. The amount of provision for credit losses reflects the results of the Bank's analysis used to determine the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. The Company recorded $366 thousand in provision for credit loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 due mainly to the growth of the loan portfolio during the quarter. The Company recognized provision for credit losses of $216 thousand and provision for loan losses of $930 thousand for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The provision for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 resulted mostly from loan growth during the quarter. The provision for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was mainly needed to keep pace with strong loan growth.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 0.99% and 1.01% at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.85% at December 31, 2022. The increase in the ratio during 2023 is mainly attributable to the adoption of CECL. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total nonaccrual loans was 256.74% and 255.80% at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.  The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total nonaccrual loans was 518.86% at December 31, 2022. Management's judgment in determining the level of the allowance is based on evaluations of the collectability of loans while taking into consideration such factors as trends in delinquencies and charge-offs, changes in the nature and volume of the loan portfolio, current economic conditions that may affect a borrower's ability to repay and the value of collateral, overall portfolio quality and review of specific potential losses. The Company is committed to maintaining an allowance at a level that adequately reflects the risk inherent in the loan portfolio.

Balance Sheet

Total consolidated assets of the Company at December 31, 2023 were $1.83 billion, which represented an increase of $24.1 million or 1.34% from total assets of $1.80 billion at September 30, 2023. At December 31, 2022, total consolidated assets were $1.62 billion. The majority of the growth in consolidated assets during the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was due to the increase in net loans. The majority of loan growth during the quarter was in consumer real estate. The majority of growth in consolidated assets between December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023 was due to increase in cash and cash equivalents along with the growth in net loans. The majority of loan growth during the year was in consumer real estate, followed closely by the increase in non-owner occupied commercial real estate.

Total cash and cash equivalents (including cash and due from banks and federal funds sold) decreased $3.7 million or 2.6% as of December 31, 2023, compared to September 30, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents decreased as a percentage of total assets to 7.6% in the fourth quarter as compared to 7.9% at September 30, 2023 and increased as compared to 4.1% at December 31, 2022. The year-over-year increase was due mainly to the growth of deposits in excess of the change in net loans which are discussed in further detail below.

At December 31, 2023, total securities available for sale were $147.0 million, an increase of $4.5 million from September 30, 2023, and a decrease of $11.4 million from December 31, 2022. At December 31, 2023, total net unrealized losses on the AFS securities portfolio were $22.8 million, a gain of $7.0 million from total net unrealized losses on AFS securities of $29.8 million at September 30, 2023 and a gain of $3.1 million from December 31, 2022.

Total net loans increased $21.8 million from $1.43 billion at September 30, 2023 to $1.45 billion at December 31, 2023. During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, through the normal course of business, $18.4 million in loans were sold. The Company sold $11.1 million in mortgage loans on the secondary market and $7.4 million of loans from the commercial and consumer loan portfolios. These loan sales resulted in net gains of $536 thousand. The decline from sold loans was offset completely by growth in loans largely due to organic loan portfolio growth as the Company expands lending types and markets.

On August 23, 2023, the Company completed the sale of its marine finance business, operating under the name LaVictoire Finance, to Axos Bank. Under the Asset Purchase Agreement, Axos Bank agreed to assume the servicing of Bank of Clarke's retail marine loans and those of third parties, each of which were previously being serviced by Bank of Clarke. All LaVictoire Finance employees became employees of Axos Bank. Pursuant to the Loan Purchase Agreement, Axos Bank acquired all the marine vessel dealer floor plans loans currently held by Bank of Clarke at par value. The acquired loans had an aggregate principal balance of approximately $52.8 million as of the date of the Loan Purchase Agreement. All marine finance loans, with a balance of $251.2 million as of December 31, 2023, are still assets of Bank of Clarke.

Total deposits increased to $1.51 billion as of December 31, 2023 when compared to September 30, 2023 deposits of $1.50 billion. At December 31, 2022 total deposits were $1.26 billion.  During the fourth quarter of 2023, the majority of growth in deposits was from core accounts, which include all transactional deposit accounts as well as certificates of deposits less than $250 thousand.  Approximately $5.8 million of total deposit growth was core deposit growth as the Company continued to expand and grow into newer market areas. Non-core deposits increased by $2.2 million, attributable to increases in certificates of deposit accounts $250 thousand and greater. As interest rates have risen, the Company has noticed a shift in the mix of deposits away from non-interest bearing deposits and towards time deposits during 2023.  However, during the fourth quarter of 2023, time deposits increased by $1.9 million or 0.5%, while non-interest bearing deposits have increased $5.7 million or 1.3%. Time deposits as a percentage of total deposits have increased from 12.5% at December 31, 2022 to 27.4% at December 31, 2023.  Time deposits as a percentage of total deposits remain stable from 27.5% at September 30, 2023. The increase in time deposits between December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023 is partially due to $30.0 million in brokered accounts that the Company entered into during the first quarter of 2023. At December 31, 2023, over 75% of deposits were fully FDIC insured.

The Company had $165.0 million and $145.0 million, respectively, in outstanding borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023.  There was $175.0 million in outstanding borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank as of December 31, 2022.  The average rate paid on Federal Home Loan Bank advances as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 was 4.76% and 4.765%, respectively.  These borrowings were used mainly to fund the strong loan growth that occurred during the past several quarters.

On March 31, 2022, the Company entered into Subordinated Note Purchase Agreements with certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited institutional investors, pursuant to which the Company issued 4.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2032, in the aggregate principal amount of $30.0 million.

Shareholders' equity was $108.4 million and $101.2 million at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Shareholders' equity was $101.7 million at December 31, 2022. Shareholders' equity has been impacted by an accumulated other comprehensive loss related to securities available-for-sale. These unrealized losses are primarily a result of rapid increases in interest rates during 2022 and 2023. The book value of the Company at December 31, 2023 was $30.78 per common share. Total common shares outstanding were 3,520,894 at December 31, 2023. On January 24, 2024, the Board of Directors announced a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, payable on February 16, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 5, 2024.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this discussion may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as "the Company expects," "the Company believes" or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the Company include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates and general economic conditions; the legislative and regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve; changes in interest rates; the quality or composition of the Company's loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the Company's market area; acquisitions and dispositions; the Company's ability to keep pace with new technologies; a failure in or breach of the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyberattacks; the Company's capital and liquidity; changes in tax and accounting rules, principles, policies and guidelines; and other factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

KEY STATISTICS



For the Three Months Ended


4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

1Q23

4Q22

Net Income (dollars in thousands)

$

2,395

$

2,319

$

2,058

$

2,585

$

3,197

Earnings per share, basic

$

0.69

$

0.66

$

0.58

$

0.73

$

0.92

Earnings per share, diluted

$

0.69

$

0.66

$

0.58

$

0.73

$

0.92

Return on average total assets

0.53

%

0.51

%

0.48

%

0.63

%

0.83

%

Return on average total equity

9.33

%

8.87

%

7.93

%

9.99

%

12.70

%

Dividend payout ratio

43.48

%

45.45

%

51.72

%

41.10

%

32.61

%

Fee revenue as a percent of total revenue

17.32

%

16.95

%

18.01

%

16.33

%

14.92

%

Net interest margin(1)

2.85

%

2.93

%

2.99

%

3.27

%

3.68

%

Yield on average earning assets

5.10

%

5.03

%

4.88

%

4.79

%

4.48

%

Rate on average interest-bearing liabilities

3.09

%

2.98

%

2.71

%

2.23

%

1.25

%

Net interest spread

2.01

%

2.05

%

2.17

%

2.56

%

3.23

%

Tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income (dollars in thousands)

$

29

$

28

$

25

$

26

$

20

Non-interest income to average assets

0.80

%

0.93

%

0.78

%

0.85

%

0.80

%

Non-interest expense to average assets

2.92

%

3.13

%

3.00

%

3.00

%

2.99

%

Efficiency ratio(2)

83.01

%

84.71

%

81.91

%

76.52

%

70.53

%


(1)

The net interest margin is calculated by dividing tax equivalent net interest income by total average earning assets. Tax equivalent interest income is calculated by grossing up interest income for the amounts that are non-taxable (i.e., municipal income) then subtracting interest expense. The rate utilized is 21%. See the table below for the quarterly tax equivalent net interest income and the reconciliation of net interest income to tax equivalent net interest income. The Company's net interest margin is a common measure used by the financial service industry to determine how profitable earning assets are funded. Because the Company earns a fair amount of nontaxable interest income due to the mix of securities in its investment security portfolio, net interest income for the ratio is calculated on a tax equivalent basis as described above.

(2)

The efficiency ratio is not a measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. It is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and non-interest income excluding gains and losses on the investment portfolio and sales of repossessed assets. The tax rate utilized is 21%. See the table below for the quarterly tax equivalent net interest income and a reconciliation of net interest income to tax equivalent net interest income. The Company calculates this ratio in order to evaluate its overhead structure or how effectively it is operating. An increase in the ratio from period to period indicates the Company is losing a larger percentage of its income to expenses. The Company believes that the efficiency ratio is a reasonable measure of profitability.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA BY QUARTER



4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

1Q23

4Q22

BALANCE SHEET RATIOS














Loans to deposits

97.10

%

96.17

%

100.89

%

100.77

%

104.72

%

Average interest-earning assets to average-interest bearing liabilities

137.35

%

142.07

%

142.63

%

146.06

%

155.58

%

PER SHARE DATA














Dividends

$

0.30

$

0.30

$

0.30

$

0.30

$

0.30

Book value

30.78


28.74


29.47


29.65


29.15

Tangible book value

30.78


28.74


29.47


29.65


29.15

SHARE PRICE DATA














Closing price

$

30.00

$

31.90

$

30.50

$

33.96

$

35.95

Diluted earnings multiple(1)

11.03


12.08


13.15


11.63


9.77

Book value multiple(2)

0.97


1.11


1.04


1.15


1.23

COMMON STOCK DATA














Outstanding shares at end of period

3,520,894


3,520,894


3,528,240


3,522,874


3,490,086

Weighted average shares outstanding

3,520,894


3,523,943


3,526,934


3,522,431


3,489,764

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

3,520,894


3,523,943


3,526,934


3,522,431


3,489,764

CAPITAL RATIOS (BANK ONLY)














      Leverage ratio

8.48

%

8.36

%

8.61

%

9.02

%

9.19

%

CREDIT QUALITY














Net charge-offs to average loans

0.03

%

0.01

%

(0.01)

%

0.00

%

0.04

%

Total non-performing loans to total loans

0.40

%

0.40

%

0.23

%

0.14

%

0.19

%

Total non-performing assets to total assets

0.34

%

0.33

%

0.19

%

0.11

%

0.16

%

Non-accrual loans to:














total loans

0.39

%

0.40

%

0.21

%

0.13

%

0.16

%

total assets

0.31

%

0.32

%

0.17

%

0.10

%

0.13

%

Allowance for loan losses to:














total loans

0.99

%

1.01

%

0.99

%

1.00

%

0.85

%

non-performing assets

236.97

%

242.83

%

433.94

%

702.77

%

433.45

%

non-accrual loans

256.74

%

255.80

%

466.74

%

758.56

%

518.86

%

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:














(dollars in thousands)














Loans delinquent over 90 days

$

167

$



$

235

$

146

$

318

Non-accrual loans

5,645


5,697


3,109


1,839


2,162

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

304


304








108

NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES):














(dollars in thousands)














Loans charged off

$

427

$

187

$

52

$

75

$

491

(Recoveries)

(44)


(31)


(202)


(21)


(37)

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

383


156


(150)


54


454

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (dollars in thousands)

$

366

$

216

$

403

$

664

$

930

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (dollars in thousands)

14,493


14,573


14,511


13,905


11,218


(1)

The diluted earnings multiple (or price earnings ratio) is calculated by dividing the period's closing market price per share by total equity per weighted average shares outstanding, diluted for the period. The diluted earnings multiple is a measure of how much an investor may be willing to pay for $1.00 of the Company's earnings.

(2)

The book value multiple (or price to book ratio) is calculated by dividing the period's closing market price per share by the period's book value per share. The book value multiple is a measure used to compare the Company's market value per share to its book value per share.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands)



Unaudited
12/31/2023

Unaudited
09/30/2023

Unaudited
06/30/2023

Unaudited
03/31/2023

Audited
12/31/2022

Assets














Cash and due from banks

$

112,066

$

63,239

$

48,907

$

117,342

$

66,531

Federal funds sold

26,287


78,799


29,988


11,373


363

Securities available for sale, at fair value

147,011


142,559


151,513


160,192


158,389

Loans held for sale

1,661


3,564


3,570





153

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

1,448,193


1,426,412


1,456,459


1,386,750


1,312,565

Bank premises and equipment, net

18,108


18,421


18,064


17,827


18,064

Bank owned life insurance

29,575


24,404


24,219


24,041


23,862

Other assets

42,696


44,072


43,996


39,197


36,790

Total assets

$

1,825,597

$

1,801,470

$

1,776,716

$

1,756,722

$

1,616,717

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity














Liabilities














Deposits:














Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$

436,619

$

430,910

$

433,220

$

464,123

$

478,750

Savings and interest bearing demand deposits

656,439


656,111


645,834


652,802


627,431

Time deposits

413,264


411,359


378,954


273,026


157,894

Total deposits

$

1,506,322

$

1,498,380

$

1,458,008

$

1,389,951

$

1,264,075

Federal funds purchased













32,980

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

165,000


145,000


170,000


220,000


175,000

Subordinated debt

29,444


29,428


29,411


29,394


29,377

Other liabilities

16,452


27,479


15,327


12,917


13,556

Commitments and contingent liabilities














Total liabilities

$

1,717,218

$

1,700,287

$

1,672,746

$

1,652,262

$

1,514,988

Shareholders' Equity














Preferred stock, $10 par value














Common stock, $2.50 par value

8,660


8,660


8,661


8,651


8,629

Surplus

14,280


13,970


13,881


13,435


13,268

Retained earnings

103,445


102,106


100,844


99,845


100,278

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

(18,006)


(23,553)


(19,416)


(17,471)


(20,446)

Total shareholders' equity

$

108,379

$

101,183

$

103,970

$

104,460

$

101,729

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,825,597

$

1,801,470

$

1,776,716

$

1,756,722

$

1,616,717

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

LOAN DATA

(dollars in thousands)




12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

Mortgage real estate loans:














   Construction & Secured by Farmland

$

84,145

$

80,012

$

95,433

$

90,660

$

89,652

   HELOCs

47,674


44,719


44,333


41,827


43,587

   Residential First Lien - Investor

117,431


120,547


117,265


113,483


111,074

   Residential First Lien - Owner Occupied

178,180


162,919


142,417


130,383


125,088

   Residential Junior Liens

12,831


12,284


11,869


11,142


11,417

   Commercial - Owner Occupied

251,456


244,088


243,610


238,578


230,983

   Commercial -  Non-Owner Occupied & Multifamily

348,879


355,122


350,210


353,330


316,458

Commercial and industrial loans:














   BHG loans

5,105


5,419


5,747


6,185


6,688

   SBA PPP loans

51


57


62


69


74

   Other commercial and industrial loans

102,672


91,411


95,012


95,943


92,883

Marine loans

251,168


260,518


299,304


253,893


230,874

Triad Loans

25,877


26,519


27,157


27,795


28,472

Consumer loans

16,542


16,019


16,486


16,046


16,369

Overdrafts

253


207


308


151


218

Other loans

12,895


13,089


13,805


13,608


12,503

Total loans

$

1,455,159

$

1,432,930

$

1,463,018

$

1,393,093

$

1,316,340

Net deferred loan costs and premiums

7,527


8,055


7,952


7,609


7,443

Allowance for credit/loan losses

(14,493)


(14,573)


(14,511)


(13,950)


(11,218)

Net loans

$

1,448,193

$

1,426,412

$

1,456,459

$

1,386,752

$

1,312,565

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited



Three Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31,


12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

2023

2022

Interest and Dividend Income




















Interest and fees on loans

$

19,420

$

20,179

$

18,754

$

17,167

$

15,117

$

75,520

$

50,682

Interest on federal funds sold

71


51


28


10


15


160


30

Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:




















Taxable interest income

771


781


785


804


815


3,141


3,292

Interest income exempt from federal income taxes

4


3


5


4


4


16


221

Dividends

157


147


136


83


60


523


109

Interest on deposits in banks

1,592


1,030


656


490


153


3,768


352

Total interest and dividend income

$

22,015

$

22,191

$

20,364

$

18,558

$

16,164

$

83,128

$

54,686

Interest Expense




















Interest on deposits

$

7,658

$

6,978

$

5,535

$

3,459

$

1,474

$

23,630

$

2,941

Interest on federal funds purchased










70


151


70


170

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,714


1,943


2,032


2,031


891


7,720


1,295

Interest on subordinated debt

354


354


355


354


392


1,417


1,067

Total interest expense

$

9,726

$

9,275

$

7,922

$

5,914

$

2,908

$

32,837

$

5,473

Net interest income

$

12,289

$

12,916

$

12,442

$

12,644

$

13,256

$

50,291

$

49,213

Provision For Credit Losses

366


216


403


664


930


1,649


1,830

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

$

11,923

$

12,700

$

12,039

$

11,980

$

12,326

$

48,642

$

47,383

Noninterest Income




















Income from fiduciary activities

$

1,315

$

1,190

$

1,263

$

1,158

$

1,072

$

4,926

$

4,149

Service charges on deposit accounts

467


460


447


436


423


1,810


1,618

Other service charges and fees

979


1,252


1,135


1,047


944


4,413


3,943

(Loss) gain on the sale of marine finance assets

(28)


463











435



Gain (loss) on the sale of bank premises and equipment




7


7





(8)


14


(11)

(Loss) gain on sales of AFS securities



















(737)

Gain on sale of loans HFS

515


265


192


456


331


1,428


1,875

Officer insurance income

171


184


179


179


131


713


626

Other operating income

234


388


134


250


196


1,006


1,882

Total noninterest income

$

3,653

$

4,209

$

3,357

$

3,526

$

3,089

$

14,745

$

13,345

Noninterest Expenses




















Salaries and employee benefits

$

7,849

$

7,598

$

7,561

$

7,298

$

6,857

$

30,306

$

25,730

Occupancy expenses

581


570


533


518


506


2,202


2,068

Equipment expenses

320


341


315


323


307


1,299


1,121

Advertising and marketing expenses

291


228


342


296


332


1,157


770

Stationery and supplies

44


69


56


22


64


191


199

ATM network fees

421


426


365


351


336


1,563


1,313

Other real estate owned expenses










5


34


5


34

Loss on the sale of other real estate owned










(7)





(7)



FDIC assessment

478


495


346


266


184


1,585


614

Computer software expense

373


396


281


310


270


1,360


960

Bank franchise tax

339


340


313


263


233


1,255


886

Professional fees

577


497


753


713


409


2,540


2,019

Data processing fees

513


542


478


402


393


1,935


1,779

Other operating expenses

1,494


2,631


1,612


1,626


1,623


7,363


5,564

Total noninterest expenses

$

13,280

$

14,133

$

12,955

$

12,386

$

11,548

$

52,754

$

43,057

Income before income taxes

$

2,296

$

2,776

$

2,441

$

3,120

$

3,867

$

10,633

$

17,671

Income Tax Expense

(99)


457


383


535


670


1,276


3,150

Net income

$

2,395

$

2,319

$

2,058

$

2,585

$

3,197

$

9,357

$

14,521

Earnings Per Share




















Net income per common share, basic

$

0.68

$

0.66

$

0.58

$

0.73

$

0.92

$

2.66

$

4.17

Net income per common share, diluted

$

0.68

$

0.66

$

0.58

$

0.73

$

0.92

$

2.66

$

4.17

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates

(dollars in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended


December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022





Interest







Interest





Average

Income/

Average

Average

Income/

Average

Assets:

Balance

Expense

Yield

Balance

Expense

Yield

Securities:

















Taxable

$

139,978

$

928


2.63

%

$

153,747

$

875


2.26

%

Tax-Exempt (1)

485


5


4.13

%

533


5


4.15

%

Total Securities

$

140,463

$

933


2.63

%

$

154,280

$

880


2.26

%

Loans:

















Taxable

$

1,434,928

$

19,316


5.34

%

$

1,245,038

$

15,045


4.79

%

Non-accrual

5,452





%

2,311





%

Tax-Exempt (1)

10,602


132


4.95

%

9,492


91


3.82

%

Total Loans

$

1,450,982

$

19,448


5.32

%

$

1,256,841

$

15,136


4.78

%

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in other banks

122,502


1,663


5.39

%

23,914


168


2.79

%

Total earning assets

$

1,713,947

$

22,044


5.10

%

$

1,435,035

$

16,184


4.48

%

Allowance for loan losses

(14,420)








(10,657)






Total non-earning assets

103,876








106,442






Total assets

$

1,803,403







$

1,530,820






Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















NOW accounts

$

258,935

$

1,582


2.42

%

$

177,190

$

318


0.71

%

Money market accounts

257,360


1,297


2.00

%

280,439


578


0.82

%

Savings accounts

140,445


42


0.12

%

177,565


40


0.09

%

Time deposits:

















$250,000 and more

148,133


1,758


4.71

%

64,223


296


1.83

%

Less than $250,000

267,873


2,979


4.41

%

75,395


242


1.27

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

1,072,746

$

7,658


2.83

%

$

774,812

$

1,474


0.75

%

Federal funds purchased







%

26,476


151


2.26

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

145,652


1,714


4.67

%

90,217


891


3.92

%

Subordinated debt

29,434


354


4.78

%

29,366


392


5.29

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,247,832

$

9,726


3.09

%

$

920,871

$

2,908


1.25

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















Demand deposits

432,767








493,373






Other Liabilities

20,948








16,737






Total liabilities

$

1,701,547







$

1,430,981






Shareholders' equity

101,856








99,839






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,803,403







$

1,530,820






Net interest income



$

12,318







$

13,276



Net interest spread







2.01

%







3.23

%

Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets







2.25

%







0.81

%

Net interest margin







2.85

%







3.68

%


(1)

Income and yields are reported on tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income

(dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

GAAP Financial Measurements:














Interest Income - Loans

$

19,420

$

20,179

$

18,754

$

17,167

$

15,117

Interest Income - Securities and Other Interest-Earnings Assets

2,595


2,012


1,610


1,391


1,047

Interest Expense - Deposits

7,658


6,978


5,535


3,459


1,474

Interest Expense - Interest Rate Swap














Interest Expense - Other Borrowings

2,068


2,297


2,387


2,455


1,434

Total Net Interest Income

$

12,289

$

12,916

$

12,442

$

12,644

$

13,256

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements:














Add:  Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income - Loans

$

28

$

27

$

24

$

25

$

19

Add:  Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income - Securities

1


1


1


1


1

Total Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income

$

29

$

28

$

25

$

26

$

20

Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income

$

12,318

$

12,944

$

12,467

$

12,670

$

13,276

SOURCE Eagle Financial Services, Inc.

