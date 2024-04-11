Eagle Hill Consulting Earns Top Workplaces USA Award

Recognition Underscores Eagle Hill's Commitment to a People-First Culture

ARLINGTON, Va., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting has earned another Top Workplaces USA award from Energage, a recognition based solely on employee feedback. Eagle Hill also has earned multiple best workplace awards from The Washington Post, along with top rankings from Vault and Forbes America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2024.

Energage, in partnership with USA TODAY, announced the Top Workplaces USA 2024 national winners, recognizing organizations that prioritize people-first cultures and create exceptional workplace experiences. More than 7,000 employers nationwide were invited to take the challenge, and 1,531 employers received recognition.

"The Top Workplaces USA 2024 award is especially meaningful because it's the voice of our employees," said Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill. "Since we opened for business 20 years ago, our intent was to create an organization where our people could thrive and feel good about coming to work every day."

"Eagle Hill remains intentional about nurturing our people-centric culture, even as we've grown. We pride ourselves in listening to understand what inspires our employees to connect with each other, to our mission, and with clients. Today, Eagle Hill's collaborative culture is what sets us apart, both for our employees and clients," Jezior said.

Top Workplaces are determined solely on quantitative employee feedback, as well as the statements and demographic information and without subjective elements. Read more about the award methodology.

Eagle Hill's founders broke from the pack of large, traditional consulting companies to establish a firm that is collaborative, unified and possesses an entrepreneurial spirit. The company considers itself a community of consultants rather than a traditional consultancy, which means Eagle Hill is uniquely positioned to help solve client business problems across various industries.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy and Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. A leading authority on employee sentiment, Eagle Hill is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with employees across the U.S. and offices in Boston and Seattle. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

SOURCE Eagle Hill Consulting LLC