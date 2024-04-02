Eagle Hill Consulting Recognized as a Pacesetter in Workplace Strategy by ALM

ARLINGTON, Va., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting has been named a Pacesetter in Workplace Strategy in the Management Consulting category for 2024 by ALM. After evaluating a wide field of providers, ALM analysts selected Eagle Hill as one of 18 Innovators across four market segments. Among the 18, Eagle Hill was one of four companies to earn the top designation of Pacesetter.

"We're honored that the Eagle Hill team has earned this top designation from ALM," says Melissa Jezior, Eagle Hill's president and chief executive officer. "We take pride in pinpointing precisely what is driving workforce challenges for our clients," she said.

"Today, organizations face overwhelming workforce challenges – from labor shortages to worker burnout to remote work. The Eagle Hill team thrives on helping our clients map out their specific issues and determine which workforce strategies will make a meaningful impact. We always take into account the constantly changing ways people work, which is more important than ever. Ultimately, our client collaborations help organizations achieve their desired business impacts, both in the long and short term," Jezior said.

The Law.com Compass Pacesetter Research (previously known as ALM Intelligence Pacesetter Research) is a market research initiative of ALM with an inclusive perspective. ALM looks across the professional services landscape for practical insights into the buying and selling of professional services in an increasingly converging marketplace. It helps buyers evaluate their sourcing options with objective assessments of providers' services and capabilities.

According to the ALM research, "Change management is central to Eagle Hill's approach to workplace strategy, where focusing on the employee experience becomes a business transformation event." The research also notes that Eagle Hill provides a "holistic, people-centric workplace strategy framework that is focused on balancing employee and business needs, with the goal to drive long-term business outcomes." Eagle Hill uses "outcome driven approaches to identify the underlying causes to challenges to develop the right solutions to meet the desired outcomes," according to ALM.

Data Courtesy of ALM Intelligence Pacesetter Workplace Strategy Report, 2024. © 2021 ALM Media Properties, LLC. All rights reserved.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. A leading authority on employee sentiment, Eagle Hill is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with employees across the U.S. and offices in Boston and Seattle. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

