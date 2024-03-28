Eagle Hill Consulting Is A Greater Washington Best Place To Work Says The Washington Business Journal

ARLINGTON, Va., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting has earned another top workplace award, this time selected by The Washington Business Journal as a 2024 Best Places to Work in the extra-large sized company category. Eagle Hill also has earned multiple best workplace awards from The Washington Post, along with top rankings from Vault and Forbes America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2024.

"We're so proud that this accolade comes on the heels of Eagle Hill's twentieth anniversary," said Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill. "From day one, we knew we wanted to provide the best client experience and the best employee experience."

"We've been intentional about nurturing our culture as we've grown, and that's why we consistently have high employee and customer satisfaction metrics. When our employees are satisfied, they deliver the highest quality thinking and service that we've become known for in the DMV and across the country," Jezior said.

Each year, The Washington Business Journal receives hundreds of nominations for the Best Places to Work program. Their partner, Quantum Workplace, surveys each qualifying company's employees directly to ascertain employee engagement, scoring on leadership, culture, benefits, diversity, equity and inclusion, and more. The winning 75 companies scored the highest in all these criteria. To qualify, companies must meet business location and size requirements and have enough employees working in the D.C. metro area. All eligible employees must be invited to take the survey, and a statistically significant percentage must complete it for the results to be accepted.

Eagle Hill's founders broke from the pack of large, traditional consulting companies to establish a firm that is collaborative, unified and possesses an entrepreneurial spirit. The company considers itself a community of consultants rather than a traditional consultancy, which means Eagle Hill is uniquely positioned to help solve client business problems across various industries.

Learn about Eagle Hill's current career opportunities here.

Learn about the Eagle Hill community.

See Eagle Hill's unconventional employee career paths.

Explore what a year in the life at Eagle Hill looks like.

Read Eagle Hill research and insights.

View Eagle Hill's Living Labs.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy and Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. A leading authority on employee sentiment, Eagle Hill is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with employees across the U.S. and offices in Boston and Seattle. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

SOURCE Eagle Hill Consulting LLC