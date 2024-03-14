Eagle Hill Consulting Lands 2024 Consulting Magazine Rising Star Award for Innovative Recruiting and Retention Programs

ARLINGTON, Va., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attracting and retaining top employees is one of the most complex challenges facing organizations today. With proven approaches to organizational culture and employee engagement, Eagle Hill Consulting has earned Consulting Magazine's Rising Star Award for Innovative Recruiting and Retention Programs.

"We're immensely proud of this award because Eagle Hill strives to be an employer of choice," says Melissa Jezior, Eagle Hill's president and chief executive officer. "When employees who deliver top client service are drawn to our culture and stay, that's a big mark of success in today's environment of worker shortages."

"We're deliberate about our culture, our recruiting process, onboarding, and employee engagement," Jezior explained. "All of these elements work in tandem to create an employee experience that not only benefits our workforce, but also delivers exceptional client service and grows our business."

Eagle Hill's winning award submission detailed the company's programs that directly supported revenue and headcount growth, attracted top and diverse talent, and increased employee engagement and satisfaction. More specifically, Eagle Hill achieved its capacity target by growing 20 percent in client delivery headcount. When hiring targets swelled to 50 percent above the original plan, Eagle Hill seamlessly pivoted, developing and executing action plans to drive fast results, including:

Engaging employees to play an active role in recruiting.

Revising end-to-end hiring processes for faster turnaround, improving the process for interviewers and candidates, while protecting the rigor of the process.

Targeting strategic investments critical to business development and delivery efforts.

Executing a comprehensive strategy to drive pipeline volume, particularly at the manager level, including expanding geographies, identifying supplemental recruiting resources, diversifying job postings, and expanding marketing efforts.

Throughout this recruitment surge, Eagle Hill retained focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Also, new hires are welcomed into the company's collaborative culture through a robust onboarding program. The company keeps a pulse on employee engagement and satisfaction through surveys and drives retention through its commitment to professional growth and work-life balance.

