Eagle Hill Consulting Lands Spot on Washington Business Journal's Largest Private Companies Ranking

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting has earned a spot on the Washington Business Journal's annual ranking of the largest private companies in Greater Washington. Eagle Hill is ranked as the 125th largest private sector company in the area, an important milestone achieved after opening its doors 20 years ago.

Earlier this year, The Washington Business Journal selected Eagle Hill as a 2024 Best Places to Work in the extra-large sized company category. Eagle Hill also has earned multiple best workplace awards from The Washington Post, along with top rankings from Vault and Forbes America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2024.

"We're immensely proud of this ranking by the Washington Business Journal and our continued growth following Eagle Hill's twentieth anniversary," said Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill. "When I founded Eagle Hill, I wanted to build an organization that provides an exceptional client experience and a meaningful employee experience. We've stayed true to that strategy, and that is why we've experienced steady growth for the past two decades."

"We're also proud that we've continued to nurture our culture as we've grown, and our strong culture is why we consistently have high employee and customer satisfaction metrics. We are deliberate in ensuring our employees have career growth, can balance their professional demands with their life outside of work, and have the flexibility they need to be successful. As a result, our team delivers the highest quality thinking and service that we've become known for in the DMV and across the country," Jezior said.

The Washington Business Journal's Largest Private Companies in Greater Washington ranking is calculated by total 2023 revenue.

Eagle Hill's founders broke from the pack of large, traditional consulting companies to establish a firm that is collaborative, unified, and possesses an entrepreneurial spirit. The company considers itself a community of consultants rather than a traditional consultancy, which means Eagle Hill is uniquely positioned to help solve client business problems across various industries.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy and Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. A leading authority on employee sentiment, Eagle Hill is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with employees across the U.S. and offices in Boston and Seattle. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

SOURCE Eagle Hill Consulting LLC