EAGLE HILL CONSULTING LANDS TOP WORKPLACE AWARD FROM THE WASHINGTON POST

Eagle Hill Consulting is a 2024 Top Workplace according to The Washington Post. This is the company's seventh win for this coveted award, a clear signal that Eagle Hill consistently cultivates a work environment that places an equal importance on its employees and clients.

Earlier this year, Eagle Hill earned top workplace and consulting awards from Forbes and Vault. ALM recently named Eagle Hill an Innovator and Pacesetter.

"In today's labor market, it isn't easy to retain top employees and build meaningful employee engagement," said Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting. "Since we opened our doors for business 20 years ago, we have stayed focused on creating a workplace where employees can thrive, grow, innovate, have fun, and bring their full selves to work. Landing this Washington Post recognition is evidence that Eagle Hill's culture remains on the right track."

"One focus at Eagle Hill is supporting flexible schedules for our team, as we know this help reduce stress. A program we've implemented is "Summer Quiet Days" to actively support flex time and encourage employees to log off early on select days throughout the summer, especially around long weekends. On the five designated quiet days, we don't schedule company-wide meetings nor send company-wide emails, and we encourage teams to do the same," Jezior explained.

"Eagle Hill also remains intentional about fostering a work environment that is diverse, inclusive, and where all employees feel respected and connected to one another. We have a company-wide strategy to monitor our goals, and this year we built upon our programs with a multicultural potluck and heritage month celebrations. Both were opportunities for employees to learn more about other cultures, build strong connections, and have some fun."

Award selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy, Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. A leading authority on employee sentiment, Eagle Hill is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with employees across the U.S. and offices in Boston and Seattle. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

