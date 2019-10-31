Eagle Hill Consulting Named One of Largest Women-Owned Businesses in Washington Metro Region

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting again has secured a spot on The Washington Business Journal's ranking of the Largest Women-Owned Businesses in Greater D.C. Ranked by total revenue, Eagle Hill earned the eighth spot among regional businesses that are 100 percent woman-owned.

"Our culture is driving Eagle Hill's growth," says Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill. "Every day, we strive to bring out the best energy, initiative and imagination from everyone on our team to solve clients' business challenges. We have the highest standards for client service while also meeting the day-to-day needs of our employees. It requires focus, commitment, and collaboration to sustain this culture as we continue to rapidly expand our footprint in the D.C. region and across the country. This milestone is evidence we are meeting the challenge," Jezior said.

Earlier this year, Eagle Hill was named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post. Coupled with recognition from Forbes, Vault and ALM, this ranking further cements Eagle Hill's position as a top management consulting company that delivers results for clients while empowering employees to succeed.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, from financial services to healthcare to media & entertainment. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA and Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

