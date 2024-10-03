Eagle Hill Earns Consulting Magazine Women Leader in Consulting for 2024 Award

Recognition Honors Eagle Hill Consulting's Achievement In Creating Top Workplace for Women

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting has been named a Women Leader in Consulting for 2024 by Consulting Magazine. This recognition solidifies the company's position as a top firm for women to achieve professional success and career growth, while also balancing their lives outside of the workplace.

This award follows Eagle Hill's ranking by The Washington Post as a 2024 Top Workplace, the company's seventh win for this coveted award. Earlier this year, Eagle Hill earned top workplace and consulting awards from Forbes and Vault. ALM recently named Eagle Hill an Innovator and Pacesetter.

For more than 16 years, Consulting Magazine has recognized the critical role of women leaders in the consulting profession, highlighting exceptional female leadership. Consulting Magazine also has selected five firms that lead successful female-driven programs and diversity initiatives, with Eagle Hill Consulting landing a spot on this important list.

"Consulting Magazine recognition is further evidence that Eagle Hill delivers when it comes to a strong culture. We pride ourselves in empowering our employees to thrive professionally and deliver for our clients, while also ensuring our people have the flexibility to manage life away from work," said Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting. "Eagle Hill also is intentional about putting programs in place to ensure pay and promotion equity, which makes us a big draw for women."

"I founded Eagle Hill 20 years to create an innovative workplace that meets the unique needs not just for women, but for anyone who wants to be at the top of their game professionally while balancing life's everyday demands. We're hitting the mark because we listen to our employees, we focus on delivering an inclusive culture, and we provide flexibility for our employees. Looking ahead, we are committed to nurturing our culture that embraces diversity, inclusivity, respect, and connection."

As a company made up of majority female-identifying employees, it is essential for Eagle Hill to maintain a working environment where women employees feel empowered and supported. According to 2023 employee survey data, 96 percent of women-identifying employees said they feel respected and valued, 93 percent indicated their team creates a safe environment for ideas, 91 percent reported they are proud to work at Eagle Hill, and 90 percent said they are satisfied with their Eagle Hill experience.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy, Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. A leading authority on employee sentiment, Eagle Hill is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with employees across the U.S. and offices in Boston and Seattle. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

SOURCE Eagle Hill Consulting LLC