Eagle Merchant Partners Invests in Atlantic Pipe Services to Support Growth in Critical Water Infrastructure Solutions

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Merchant Partners ("Eagle"), an Atlanta-based private equity firm, has completed a strategic investment in Atlantic Pipe Services ("APS"), a leading provider of inspection, cleaning and rehabilitation services for stormwater and wastewater infrastructure across Florida.

Founded in 2017, APS has grown into one of the largest providers of water infrastructure services in the region. The company provides a full suite of maintenance and trenchless rehabilitation services to municipal and commercial customers from its seven locations across Florida. Together, Eagle and APS plan to accelerate the company's growth through expanded geographic coverage, continued investment in people and equipment, and strategic acquisitions that enhance APS' capabilities and service reach.

"In just a few years, Atlantic Pipe Services has grown from an idea into a company earning regional recognition for the way we serve our customers, support our team, and maintain an intentional focus on quality and safety. I'm incredibly proud of what our team has built and inspired by the momentum they continue to create," said Jon Hall, CEO of Atlantic Pipe Services. "Eagle Merchant aligns directly with our core values and our vision for the future, making this partnership a natural and energizing next step for APS. We're excited about the opportunities ahead and what we will accomplish together."

"APS plays a critical role in helping municipalities and communities maintain aging water infrastructure, and the team has built a differentiated business with a reputation for reliability, responsiveness, and technical expertise," said John Egan of Eagle Merchant Partners. "We're excited to partner with the APS team to scale the platform, deepen its municipal relationships, and support its continued growth."

This partnership marks Eagle's fourth platform investment from Fund II and its sixth investment in the commercial services sector.

William Blair served as financial advisor and Burr & Forman acted as legal counsel to APS. Raymond James served as financial advisor and King & Spalding acted as legal counsel to Eagle Merchant Partners. Debt financing for the transaction was provided by Principal Asset Management.

SOURCE Eagle Merchant Partners