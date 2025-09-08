Eagle Merchant Partners Makes Strategic Growth Investment in Guidewell Education and Accelerates Expansion Through Add-on Acquisition of Reach Cambridge

ATLANTA, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Merchant Partners ("Eagle"), a leading private equity firm, has made a strategic growth investment in Guidewell Education, a Sacramento-based global education company dedicated to empowering students through college counseling, test preparation, and academic mentorship.

Since 2021, Guidewell Education has completed a series of strategic acquisitions to strengthen its platform and broaden its service offerings. These include Applerouth Tutoring, Summit Educational Group, UES Education, Metro Academic Prep, and most recently, College MatchPoint. Today, Guidewell Education serves approximately 22,000 students annually across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe, delivering personalized academic mentorship, test prep courses, and tutoring, as well as admissions guidance.

As part of this investment, Guidewell Education also announced the acquisition of Reach Cambridge ("Reach"), a UK-based summer camp and academic enrichment provider. Reach offers transformative academic and cultural experiences at the University of Cambridge each summer and welcomes hundreds of students from across the globe.

The addition of Reach Cambridge enhances Guidewell Education's international portfolio and deepens its commitment to providing global educational opportunities for students.

"We believe deeply in the power of in-person experiences where students can connect with peers and mentors, and Reach is a summer experience that our students have benefited from on a number of levels," said Billy Downing, Founder of Guidewell Education. "The investment by Eagle Merchant Partners made this a reality, and we are so pleased to be linking arms with Eagle to help accelerate our mission to serve more students with transformative educational experiences."

Drew Foster and David Kim of Eagle Merchant Partners led the investment. Together, Eagle and Guidewell Education will accelerate growth initiatives, expand service offerings, and pursue strategic acquisitions to broaden the company's reach worldwide. The deal represents Eagle's second investment out of its recently closed Fund II and its ninth transaction in the consumer services sector.

"We are thrilled to partner with Billy and the entire Guidewell Education team," said Drew Foster. "Guidewell Education has established itself as a leader in the education services sector, and we see tremendous opportunity to build on that foundation, expand globally, and positively impact even more students and families."

Media contact:

Thornton Kennedy

[email protected]

C | 404 210 0363

SOURCE Eagle Merchant Partners