Eagle Merchant Partners Invests in AYA Medical Spa

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Merchant Partners ("Eagle"), an Atlanta-based private equity firm, has acquired a stake in AYA Medical Spa ("AYA"), a premier medical spa headquartered in Atlanta, with nine units across the metro area and Dallas, Texas. This investment represents Eagle principal's 12th multi-unit consumer deal and the seventh platform investment in Eagle's inaugural fund, Eagle Merchant Partners I, L.P.

Founded in 1998 by Jim Namnoum, AYA has established itself as a pioneer in the medical spa industry. Driven by a mission to empower individuals to achieve their aesthetic goals and enhance their well-being, AYA's team of experts delivers a diverse array of services, including neurotoxin and filler injections, clinical skin treatments, laser hair removal, and premium retail skincare products. AYA believes in a personalized approach to aesthetic skincare with a dedication to patient satisfaction rooted in best-in-class medical training.

"Eagle Merchant Partners is thrilled to welcome AYA Medical Spa into our family of investments," said Drew Foster, Vice President of Eagle. "AYA's longstanding reputation for exceptional patient care and cutting-edge treatments perfectly complements our background of building industry-leading brands within the multi-unit consumer sector. We are excited to collaborate with Jim Namnoum and the talented team at AYA to further expand AYA's geographic reach."

"Joining forces with Eagle Merchant Partners marks an exciting new chapter for AYA Medical Spa," said Jim Namnoum, the CEO and founder of AYA. "Our commitment to excellence in services and training, underpinned by clinical expertise led by plastic surgeons, remains unwavering. With Eagle's experience and resources, we are poised to accelerate our growth and continue providing our patients with the highest level of care and innovation."

The partnership will look to expand AYA Medical Spa's presence by venturing into new regions across the United States. Additionally, the partnership is pursuing strategic acquisitions to augment AYA's portfolio and accelerate its growth trajectory.

ABOUT EAGLE MERCHANT PARTNERS

Eagle Merchant Partners is an Atlanta-based private equity firm focused on partnering with founder-owned businesses based in the Southeast in franchise, multi-unit, and commercial service sectors. Eagle serves as a strategic partner and is committed to accelerating growth and creating long-term value in its companies. For more information, visit eaglemerchantpartners.com.

Media Contact

Thornton Kennedy

C | 404 210-0363

[email protected]

SOURCE Eagle Merchant Partners