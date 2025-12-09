Eagle Merchant Partners Portfolio Company Aligned Fitness Acquires 13 Club Pilates Studios

ATLANTA, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Merchant Partners portfolio company, Aligned Fitness, has recently completed four add-on acquisitions comprising of 13 studios that expand the company's Club Pilates footprint across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia.

The transactions reinforce Aligned's position as one of the largest Club Pilates operators in the United States and support Eagle's strategy to build scaled platforms in health and wellness. The acquired groups include one studio in Pinehurst, N.C., one studio in Athens, Ga., seven studios in the greater Charlotte, N.C. market, and four studios in metro Atlanta. The additions bring Aligned's platform to 47 locations.

"These acquisitions reflect Aligned's reputation within the Club Pilates system as a best-in-class franchisee and the team's ability to operate at scale," said Jake Rubenstein of Eagle Merchant Partners. "Aligned has demonstrated consistent performance across multiple markets and maintains a strong focus on member experience and instructor development. We look forward to supporting further expansion through new studio development and additional acquisitions."

Founded by Jon Smith and Kerry & Joe Ruggieri in 2016, Aligned Fitness has pursued a dual approach of opening new studios and acquiring high quality franchises that fit its culture and operating standards. Earlier this year Eagle invested in Aligned Fitness and acquired two additional franchises, adding 11 studios to the platform prior to this most recent expansion.

"The momentum we are seeing is the result of a clear operating model and a commitment to doing things the right way," said Smith. "We aim to provide a consistent product, invest in our instructors and work closely with local teams. Eagle understands that approach and has helped accelerate responsible, sustainable growth."

These new acquisitions expand Aligned's existing market presence in Charlotte and Atlanta, while positioning the platform for additional development in surrounding markets.

About Eagle

Eagle Merchant Partners is a private equity firm focused on founder-owned companies in the Southeastern United States. The firm targets opportunities in the franchise, multi-unit, and commercial services sectors, and partners closely with management teams to drive scalable, long-term value creation. For more information visit eaglemerchantpartners.com.

