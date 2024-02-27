Eagle Point Software Announces Partnership with Cadgroup

Eagle Point Software

27 Feb, 2024, 08:30 ET

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Point Software, creator of the Pinnacle Series learning management system, has announced an official partnership with Cadgroup, the first Australian Autodesk reseller to achieve the Platinum Tier status.

Who Is Eagle Point Software - At Eagle Point Software, we empower leaders in AEC, Product Design, and Manufacturing to transform their business by implementing learning and development best practices. Our goal is to help organizations create positive learning experiences to increase efficiencies, support employee growth, and improve collaboration.
"We are excited to partner with Cadgroup and to continue to strengthen Eagle Point's reach in the Australian market and beyond," shared Steve Biver, Eagle Point COO. "As a provider of 2D and 3D systems, Cadgroup is a recognized provider of complete solutions for companies across a wide range of industries, including BIM (building information modeling). Pinnacle Series will now support an even wider range of businesses 'Down Under' and improve the productivity of even more workers."

"Ensuring our customers have access to top-tier industry solutions has always been our primary focus at Cadgroup," shared Ibrahim Thanawalla, Director, Cadgroup Australia. "We are delighted to announce our recent partnership with Eagle Point, a renowned leader in learning solutions tailored for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction (AEC) and manufacturing sectors. We firmly believe that their cutting-edge learning management solution will deliver immense value to our clients, enabling them to achieve their goals with greater efficiency and expertise. This collaboration marks a significant milestone that will undoubtedly drive success for both Cadgroup and our valued customers."

Pinnacle Series is an AEC and manufacturing learning management system with a comprehensive library of videos, documents, and other development resources that enable long-term employee training, on-demand problem-solving, and digital transformation.

About Eagle Point
Pinnacle Series creator Eagle Point Software has helped AEC and manufacturing companies work more efficiently since 1983. The Pinnacle Series team is comprised of industry experts who deliver the leading development and productivity platform to more than 500,000 global AEC and manufacturing professionals. Pinnacle Series offers a robust library of on-demand software training content, plus knowledge capture and sharing capabilities that ultimately increase efficiency. www.eaglepoint.com; +1 563.556.8392, LinkedInYouTube.

About Cadgroup
Cadgroup Australia stands as a premier provider of design, drafting, and engineering software solutions catering to a diverse spectrum of industries. With a legacy spanning over three decades and a track record of unwavering customer satisfaction, Cadgroup Australia is the trusted source for a comprehensive suite of products, including offerings from renowned partners such as Autodesk, HP, and other strategic collaborators, as well as CAD, BIM, data management, and facilities management solutions. www.cadgroup.com.au  

