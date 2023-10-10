Eagle Point Software Announces Partnership with Esri

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Point Software, creator of the Pinnacle Series learning management system, has announced an official partnership with Esri, a global leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping.

"Our partnership with Esri is truly a win-win for all Eagle Point clients," shared Steve Biver, Eagle Point COO. "In close collaboration with Esri and Autodesk, the Eagle Point team is providing needed content to help architecture, engineering, and construction professionals more efficiently complete projects. We aim to take capabilities in these sectors to the next level, with Eagle Point leading the charge on the development and deployment of high-quality content."

"We are excited to be working with Eagle Point to provide leading geospatial learning content to their Pinnacle Series users," said Kathleen Kewley, Esri director for AEC global business development. "This has been a game-changer for architecture, engineering, and construction customers, as they can more precisely and efficiently design projects when equipped with tools that provide geographic context and insight."

Pinnacle Series is an AEC and manufacturing learning management solution with a comprehensive library of videos, documents, and other development resources that enable long-term employee training, on-demand problem-solving, and digital transformation.

About Eagle Point

Pinnacle Series creator Eagle Point Software has helped AEC & manufacturing companies work more efficiently since 1983. Based in Dubuque, Iowa, the Pinnacle Series team is comprised of industry experts who deliver the leading development and productivity platform to more than 500,000 global AEC & manufacturing professionals. Pinnacle Series offers a robust library of on-demand software training content , plus knowledge capture and sharing capabilities that ultimately increase efficiency. www.eaglepoint.com ; +1 563.556.8392, LinkedIn , YouTube .

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in 100+ countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world's most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit esri.com.

