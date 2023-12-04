Eagle Point Software Announces Partnership with SWYFT Solutions, Inc.

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Point Software, creator of the Pinnacle Series learning management system, has announced an official partnership with SWYFT Solutions, a SOLIDWORKS reseller and integrator. SWYFT Solutions is a reseller recognized for its ability to integrate technology solutions that help set customers up for success both today and into the future.

"We are thrilled to welcome SWYFT Solutions as an Eagle Point partner," stated Steve Biver, Eagle Point COO. "With a strong relationship with SOLDWORKS, another of Eagle Point's integral partners, SWYFT Solutions brings the ability to help customers both understand and implement software solutions. The tie-in with Pinnacle Series is an important component of helping to drive these customers to the most successful outcome possible, and this new relationship enables even better results for our joint clients."

Stephen Wierenga, President of SWYFT Solutions, shared, "It is our mission to ensure that every client that works with SWYFT Solutions achieves success with SOLIDWORKS, not just access to it. We are very excited about our partnership with Eagle Point to strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional outcomes that exceed our clients' expectations."

Pinnacle Series is an AEC and manufacturing learning management system with a comprehensive library of videos, documents, and other development resources that enable long-term employee training, on-demand problem-solving, and digital transformation.

About Eagle Point

Pinnacle Series creator Eagle Point Software has helped AEC and manufacturing companies work more efficiently since 1983. Based in Dubuque, Iowa, the Pinnacle Series team is comprised of industry experts who deliver the leading development and productivity platform to more than 500,000 global AEC and manufacturing professionals. Pinnacle Series offers a robust library of on-demand software training content , plus knowledge capture and sharing capabilities that ultimately increase efficiency. www.eaglepoint.com ; +1 563.556.8392, LinkedIn , YouTube .

About SWYFT Solutions

SWYFT stands for "Start With Your Future Today" and has one mission in mind: to help businesses and individuals become future-proof. As a SOLIDWORKS reseller focusing on the 3DEXPERIENCE Works Portfolio, SWYFT Solutions views the concept of future-proofing as the process of anticipating the future and developing methods of minimizing the effects of shocks and stresses of future events. SWYFT Solutions does this through software tools, integrations, and its SWYFT Academy learning resource. www.swyftsol.com; 616-631-3044, LinkedIn, YouTube.

SOURCE Eagle Point Software