Eagle Point Software Announces Partnership with SWYFT Solutions, Inc.

News provided by

Eagle Point Software

04 Dec, 2023, 12:58 ET

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Point Software, creator of the Pinnacle Series learning management system, has announced an official partnership with SWYFT Solutions, a SOLIDWORKS reseller and integrator. SWYFT Solutions is a reseller recognized for its ability to integrate technology solutions that help set customers up for success both today and into the future.

"We are thrilled to welcome SWYFT Solutions as an Eagle Point partner," stated Steve Biver, Eagle Point COO. "With a strong relationship with SOLDWORKS, another of Eagle Point's integral partners, SWYFT Solutions brings the ability to help customers both understand and implement software solutions. The tie-in with Pinnacle Series is an important component of helping to drive these customers to the most successful outcome possible, and this new relationship enables even better results for our joint clients."

Stephen Wierenga, President of SWYFT Solutions, shared, "It is our mission to ensure that every client that works with SWYFT Solutions achieves success with SOLIDWORKS, not just access to it. We are very excited about our partnership with Eagle Point to strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional outcomes that exceed our clients' expectations."

Pinnacle Series is an AEC and manufacturing learning management system with a comprehensive library of videos, documents, and other development resources that enable long-term employee training, on-demand problem-solving, and digital transformation.

About Eagle Point
Pinnacle Series creator Eagle Point Software has helped AEC and manufacturing companies work more efficiently since 1983. Based in Dubuque, Iowa, the Pinnacle Series team is comprised of industry experts who deliver the leading development and productivity platform to more than 500,000 global AEC and manufacturing professionals. Pinnacle Series offers a robust library of on-demand software training content, plus knowledge capture and sharing capabilities that ultimately increase efficiency. www.eaglepoint.com; +1 563.556.8392, LinkedInYouTube.

About SWYFT Solutions
SWYFT stands for "Start With Your Future Today" and has one mission in mind: to help businesses and individuals become future-proof. As a SOLIDWORKS reseller focusing on the 3DEXPERIENCE Works Portfolio, SWYFT Solutions views the concept of future-proofing as the process of anticipating the future and developing methods of minimizing the effects of shocks and stresses of future events. SWYFT Solutions does this through software tools, integrations, and its SWYFT Academy learning resource. www.swyftsol.com; 616-631-3044, LinkedIn, YouTube.

SOURCE Eagle Point Software

Also from this source

Eagle Point Software Announces Partnership with Baker Baynes

Eagle Point Software Announces Partnership with Baker Baynes

Eagle Point Software, creator of the Pinnacle Series learning management solution, has announced an official partnership with Baker Baynes, a firm...
Eagle Point Software Announces Partnership with TPM, Inc.

Eagle Point Software Announces Partnership with TPM, Inc.

Eagle Point Software, creator of the Pinnacle Series learning management system, has announced an official partnership with TPM, Inc., a company...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.