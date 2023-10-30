Eagle Point Software Announces Partnership with TPM, Inc.

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Point Software, creator of the Pinnacle Series learning management system, has announced an official partnership with TPM, Inc., a company recognized for its ability to guide growing midmarket manufacturers and AEC firms through the journey of digital transformation.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with TPM for many reasons," shared Steve Biver, Eagle Point COO. "TPM brings such a needed capability to companies in the manufacturing and AEC space, and our Pinnacle Series solution is a perfect complement for organizations in these industries. Growing companies have a heightened need for the latest software, hardware, and services that are applied to all phases of their core product and project lifecycles and must ensure these tools are integrated in a way that talent can readily adopt them. Together with TPM, we are able to work with these organizations and their teams to help position them for additional market success."

"E-learning solutions are integral to our value-added subscription program. We are thrilled to partner with Eagle Point to level up our TPM1 Program for the AEC and manufacturing industries with Eagle Point's game-changing learning management system," stated Mike Staples, TPM's Vice President of Experience.

Pinnacle Series is an AEC and manufacturing learning management system with a comprehensive library of videos, documents, and other development resources that enable long-term employee training, on-demand problem-solving, and digital transformation.

About Eagle Point
Pinnacle Series creator Eagle Point Software has helped AEC and manufacturing companies work more efficiently since 1983. Based in Dubuque, Iowa, the Pinnacle Series team is comprised of industry experts who deliver the leading development and productivity platform to more than 500,000 global AEC and manufacturing professionals. Pinnacle Series offers a robust library of on-demand software training content, plus knowledge capture and sharing capabilities that ultimately increase efficiency. www.eaglepoint.com; +1 563.556.8392, LinkedInYouTube.

About TPM, Inc.
TPM guides midmarket AEC and Manufacturing organizations into the digital future by applying the latest technologies to their organizations. With a focus on AEC and Manufacturing, TPM helps businesses streamline their processes and improve their productivity. Visit www.tpm.com.

