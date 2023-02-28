EAGLE POINT SOFTWARE ENTERS INTO OFFICIAL PARTNERSHIP WITH SOLIDWORKS

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Point Software, creator of the Pinnacle Series e-learning solution, has been accepted into the SOLIDWORKS Partner Program, marking a continued progression of the organization's growth into the manufacturing sector.

Eagle Point's Pinnacle Series complements and is compatible with the SOLIDWORKS line of tools, widely considered essential technology for the manufacturing industry. SOLIDWORKS offers complete 3D software tools that enable the creation, simulation, publishing, and management of data and facilitate the design of better products.

Steve Biver, Eagle Point COO, shared how his company views this relationship with SOLIDWORKS. "This partnership, now in its early stages with room to grow, is exciting for our team as we have increased our focus on the manufacturing industry and showcasing the benefits of Pinnacle Series to companies that aim to improve the use of their design technologies."

Biver continued, "Our Pinnacle Series platform provides many innovative solutions for manufacturing companies and helps teams within these types of organizations best streamline their design processes. The Eagle Point team continuously aims to innovate and is ultimately looking to help shape and transform the world of product development and assist manufacturing companies as they drive productivity to the next level."

Pinnacle Series is an AEC and manufacturing e-learning solution that features a comprehensive library of videos, documents and other manufacturing development resources that enable long-term employee training, on-demand problem-solving and digital transformation.

About Eagle Point

Pinnacle Series creator Eagle Point Software has helped AEC & manufacturing companies work more efficiently since 1983. Based in Dubuque, Iowa, the Pinnacle Series team is comprised of industry experts who deliver the leading development and productivity platform to 436,000+ global AEC & manufacturing professionals. Pinnacle Series offers a robust library of on-demand software training content , plus knowledge capture and sharing capabilities that ultimately increase efficiency. www.eaglepoint.com ; +1 563.556.8392. Follow Pinnacle Series on LinkedIn , YouTube .

