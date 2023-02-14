EAGLE POINT SOFTWARE PARTNERS WITH GRAITEC

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Point Software, creator of the Pinnacle Series e-learning solution, has announced a partnership with GRAITEC, a global BIM (Building Information Modeling) provider and developer of software for architects and structural engineers.

"We are very excited to partner with GRAITEC, a leading Autodesk partner and a company with enormous global reach," shared John Biver, President and CEO of Eagle Point Software. "GRAITEC's track record of success with companies that concentrate on construction, manufacturing, fabrication, and other industrial applications is impressive and matches well with new areas of focus for Eagle Point. Our team is excited for this partnership to commence, as together our two companies will enable clients to increase their productivity and efficiency across a wide variety of industries."

Pinnacle Series is an AEC & manufacturing e-learning solution that features a comprehensive library of videos, documents, and other manufacturing development resources that enable long-term employee training, on-demand problem-solving, and digital transformation.

Laurent Laforest, CMO of Graitec, shared, "We are delighted to associate our brand with Eagle Point and are excited for this partnership. We look forward to a strong collaboration in the future and are excited to embark on this learning journey and to offer a unique training experience.''

About Eagle Point Software

Eagle Point Software has helped AEC & manufacturing companies work more efficiently since 1983. Based in Dubuque, Iowa, the Eagle Point team is comprised of industry experts who deliver the leading development and productivity platform to 436,000+ global AEC & manufacturing professionals. Eagle Point's Pinnacle Series offers a robust library of on-demand software training content , plus knowledge capture and sharing capabilities that ultimately increase efficiency. www.eaglepoint.com ; +1 563.556.8392. Follow Eagle Point on LinkedIn ; Twitter ; Facebook ; YouTube .

About GRAITEC

Founded in 1986, GRAITEC is an international group and leading software developer with 48 offices in 13 countries worldwide helping construction and manufacturing professionals to successfully achieve their digital transformation by providing BIM and Industry 4.0 software and consultancy. GRAITEC is a developer of high-performance BIM applications as well as an Autodesk Platinum Partner in Europe and Gold Autodesk Partner in North America. With more than 650 employees, including 200 BIM consultants, GRAITEC is an innovation-focused company whose products are used by more than 100,000 construction professionals worldwide. Visit www.graitec.com.

SOURCE Eagle Point Software