Eagle Point Software Partners with TASE Solutions

Expands Reseller Channel to Bring Pinnacle Series to a Wider European Market

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Point Software, a leader in innovative learning solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction, and manufacturing (AEC&M) industries, announced a reseller partnership with TASE Solutions, a premier technology solutions provider based in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. This partnership designates TASE Solutions as an official reseller of Eagle Point's Pinnacle Series solutions, further expanding their reach in Europe.

"We are excited to welcome TASE Solutions into our family of resellers," said Steve Biver, COO of Eagle Point Software. "Their expertise in AEC technology solutions and deep understanding of the AEC industries align perfectly with our mission to empower organizations through innovative learning experiences.

Eagle Point Software's Pinnacle Series delivers world-class learning tools and a robust library of content from leading AEC and Manufacturing industry providers to more than half a million professionals worldwide. Pinnacle Series' unmatched suite of knowledge-sharing and efficiency features is optimized for the way AEC and Manufacturing firms operate, and Eagle Point drives consistent innovation to meet industry demands and position partners ahead of the competition.

TASE Solutions has established itself as a leading provider of cutting-edge technology solutions in Belgium, catering to a wide range of industries including construction, engineering, and manufacturing. With Eagle Point's Pinnacle Series, TASE Solutions can offer their clients a powerful catalyst for digital transformation and a foundation for continuous learning.

"Partnering with Eagle Point Software allows us to provide our clients with the tools they need to enhance their skills, increase efficiency, and drive innovation within their organizations," said Emmanuel Petit, CEO & Founder at TASE Solutions. "We are committed to delivering top-tier solutions that make a tangible impact on our clients' success, and the Pinnacle Series is a perfect addition to our portfolio."

Pinnacle Series is an AEC and manufacturing learning management system with a comprehensive, multimedia library of customizable development resources that enable long-term employee training, on-demand problem-solving, and digital transformation.

About Eagle Point

Pinnacle Series creator Eagle Point Software has helped AEC and manufacturing companies work more efficiently since 1983. Based in Dubuque, Iowa, the Pinnacle Series team is comprised of industry experts who deliver the leading development and productivity platform to more than 500,000 global AEC and manufacturing professionals. Pinnacle Series offers a robust library of on-demand software training content, plus knowledge capture and sharing capabilities that ultimately increase efficiency. www.eaglepoint.com; +1 563.556.8392

About TASE Solutions



Since 1986, TASE Solutions has been a partner of the main players in the construction sector, offering IT solutions and training adapted to the professions in the sector.

Based in Brussels and Luxembourg, TASE has a team of multidisciplinary professionals with a common objective: Offer the most adapted solutions and support our clients in their success.

www.tase.be | www.tase.lu

