EAGLERIDER Adds New Indian Scout Sixty Models To Meet Rider Demand

EAGLERIDER adds Indian Scout Sixty models, bringing iconic American cruisers to its premium fleet. Post this

"We are constantly expanding our fleet to give riders the bikes they crave, and the Indian Scout Sixty models fill a gap in our lineup riders have been asking for," says EAGLERIDER CEO Sebastian Schoepe. "Riders want options, and we deliver. Whether our customers are looking for the iconic cruiser that's easy to handle or the sleek bobber, we have the perfect ride to make their next adventure unforgettable."

These bikes offer an approachable ride for a wide range of customers while packing the practicality needed for long distances. Both models come fully equipped with premium touring accessories to ensure maximum comfort on overnight trips. Saddlebags, windshields, passenger backrests and pegs are ready for action.

This exclusive fleet will be available at EAGLERIDER very soon, offering riders the perfect opportunity to experience America's 250th birthday on two wheels – whether as part of an EAGLERIDER tour or on solo rides across the United States.

About EAGLERIDER

Founded in 1992, EAGLERIDER operates from more than 150 locations across six continents. The company offers a diverse range of motorcycle and off-road adventure rentals and tours. Born from a passion for the open road, EAGLERIDER empowers a global community of explorers to discover the beauty and authenticity of the world one ride at a time. The EAGLERIDER mission is to inspire and enable unforgettable journeys while fostering a community of explorers who seek the thrill of the open road and the authenticity of uncharted paths.

Please direct any queries to:

Brian Green and Maggie Hicks

[email protected]

SOURCE EAGLERIDER