EAGLERIDER Announces Exclusive Two-Day Yamaha UTV Mojave Desert Tour for 2026

LAS VEGAS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EAGLERIDER, the world's leading powersports experience company, just dropped the ultimate off-road adventure announcement. Starting now, off-road enthusiasts can experience the freedom of the Mojave Desert with an exclusive two-day overnight Yamaha UTV tour departing from Las Vegas. With only five dates available in 2026, this adrenaline-packed journey invites riders to leave the beaten path and create memories that last a lifetime!

Off-road enthusiasts can experience the Mojave Desert on an exclusive two-day overnight Yamaha UTV tour from Las Vegas. Post this EAGLERIDER 2 Day Yamaha UTV Tour

The journey takes adventurers off the pavement and onto dusty trails. Drivers will navigate through iconic Joshua trees, ride past wild horses and climb into the mountains to run along ridgelines through the pines. The first day concludes in Pahrump, Nevada, with an overnight stay at the legendary Golden Nugget. Riders can cap off an exhilarating day with a delicious meal, a round of bowling or a chance to try their luck at the tables.

Day two kicks the excitement into high gear with a ride out to Cathedral Canyon. This strange desert relic features a bizarre history that riders will love to discover. The adventure continues as the group cruises over to the Pioneer Saloon. This local favorite serves as the ultimate watering hole for off-road enthusiasts to share stories and join the community. While the tour offers an adrenaline-packed experience for corporate teams, bachelor or bachelorette groups looking for some fun in the outdoors, the route remains family-friendly for everyone.

Tour Details and Bookings: https://www.eaglerider.com/guided-motorcycle-tours/mojave-2-dayadventure

A One-of-a-Kind Off-Road Experience

EAGLERIDER has explored the off-road space with Yamaha for several years. The team specifically designed this one-of-a-kind experience to stand out from the crowd. Nestled into some of the most diverse public lands in the country, the Las Vegas location serves as the perfect hub for these unique adventures.

Sebastian Schoepe, CEO of EAGLERIDER, shared his enthusiasm for the new offering: "We're excited to be the first company in Las Vegas to offer an overnight UTV experience. Expanding our adventure tours for off-road enthusiasts has been one of our missions here at EAGLERIDER."

This exclusive opportunity will not last long! With only five tour dates available in 2026, spots will book up fast. Adventure seekers should reserve a seat on the next tour and explore the best of the Mojave Desert today.

About EAGLERIDER

Founded in 1992, EAGLERIDER operates from over 150 locations across six continents, offering a diverse range of motorcycle and off-road adventure rentals and tours. Born from a passion for the open road, EAGLERIDER empowers a global community of explorers to discover the beauty and authenticity of the world, one ride at a time. EAGLERIDER's mission is to inspire and enable unforgettable journeys, fostering a community of explorers who seek the thrill of the open road and the authenticity of uncharted paths.

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SOURCE EAGLERIDER