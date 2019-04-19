EagleRider Introduces Private Group Travel

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EagleRider, the world's largest motorcycle rental and travel company, the world's largest motorcycle rental and travel company, has introduced the newest product - Private Group Travel - to an already impressive portfolio of motorcycle travel options. Groups of four or more will now be able to book their trips together by choosing flexible departure dates in addition to enhanced savings and support packages that include a support van with multilingual driver.

The support van has room for all the group's luggage and seats for anyone who wants to take a break from all the riding excitement. The multilingual driver will speak in the riders native language and provide knowledge of the amazing things riders will see along the way.

The groups will enjoy the new 2019 model motorcycle rentals, motorcycle friendly hotels and the EagleRider support package which is included on all Private Group Travel. The support package will also be available for other travel products, such as bike+hotel and self-guided tours.

"We've always been advocates for riders from all corners of the world to come and see America on two wheels. Private Group Travel is another way we're enhancing the flexibility of our travel options and giving riders a more convenient way to book together," says Chris McIntyre, CEO, and co-founder of EagleRider.

Private Group Travel is just another way EagleRider will help travelers explore America and get the experience of a lifetime.

For more information on Private Group Travel, visit https://www.eaglerider.com/motorcycle-groups.

About EagleRider

Pioneering the motorcycle rental concept in 1992, EagleRider has since grown to become a motorcycle experience industry leader, fulfilling dreams of thousands of motorcyclists worldwide. EagleRider's vast network of locations allows the company to offer a variety of motorcycle travel options and a Club EagleRider membership program - the first of its kind in the motorcycle industry. With EagleRider, motorcyclists have the option to select from the world's largest fleet of Harley-Davidson® and other premium motorcycle brands . EagleRider has grown from four bikes in a home garage to a global company with thousands of motorcycles for rent, hundreds of tour options (guided, self-drive or custom) and exclusive apparel lines. For more information, visit www.eaglerider.com.

