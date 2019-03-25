EagleRider Launches New EagleRider Blog

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EagleRider, the world's largest motorcycle rental and travel company, has announced the launch of the new EagleRider Blog. The blog has the purpose of providing motorcycle enthusiasts with a place to learn more about favorite destinations, receive some riding tips and get more details on EagleRider's latest products.

Articles include information to help motorcycle riders embark on their next motorcycle adventure. From providing a list of things to do to start planning a motorcycle trip to providing a packing checklist for a motorcycle trip and ways to make a passenger more comfortable on a trip, the blog provides valuable information and tips to get riders on the road efficiently and safely.

Experience the new EagleRider Blog here: https://www.eaglerider.com/motorcycle-touring

"We are committed to offering all the riding experiences and information in localized languages for our customers," said Hal Oreif, Chief Technology & Revenue Officer at EagleRider. "We feel that offering motorcycle travel information and tips to our customers in their native language will provide them with the tools to make their motorcycle rides and tours more enjoyable!"

About EagleRider

Pioneering the motorcycle rental concept in 1992, EagleRider has since grown to become a motorcycle experience industry leader, fulfilling dreams of thousands of motorcyclists worldwide. EagleRider's vast network of locations allows the company to offer a variety of motorcycle travel options and a Club EagleRider membership program - the first of its kind in the motorcycle industry. With EagleRider, motorcyclists have the option to select from the world's largest fleet of Harley-Davidson® and other premium motorcycle brands . EagleRider has grown from four bikes in a home garage to a global company with thousands of motorcycles for rent, hundreds of tour options (guided, self-drive or custom) and exclusive apparel lines. For more information, visit www.eaglerider.com.

