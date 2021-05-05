EagleShare Motorcycle and Powersports Sharing Platform Goes Live

"What sets EagleShare apart from other sharing platforms is that we offer our owners and customers the benefit of working with a company that brings almost 30 years of motorcycle and powersports rental and tour expertise to the table," said Karsten Summers, Chief Executive Officer of EagleRider Holdings. "Our websites welcome millions of visitors each year that are looking for fun and unique rental experiences; giving private and commercial hosts that list their vehicle on EagleShare instant access to the largest motorcycle and powersports rental customer base in the world," added Summers.

Private and commercial hosts that list vehicles on EagleShare are protected by the platform's industry leading insurance, which includes up to $1,000,000 in third party liability, and up to $25,000 for damage while their vehicle is on rent through EagleShare. Potential renters are screened for a valid motorcycle endorsement, as well as several other factors. Vehicle owners may approve or deny any request.

EagleShare rental customers can browse the site and make reservations knowing that all hosts and vehicles have also undergone a comprehensive screening and review process to ensure they can expect the same level of quality and service they have enjoyed with EagleRider Holdings' other rental entities over the years.

EagleRider Holdings was founded in 1992 with four bikes in the garage of a home in San Pedro, California. Today, EagleRider is a household name with motorcycle and powersports enthusiasts from around the world, with a footprint of more than 160 locations across five continents. Three brands anchor the company: EagleRider Rentals and Tours, which welcomes more than 100,000 customers annually; Club EagleRider, a motorcycle and powersports subscription available in the US and Canada; and its peer-to-peer sharing platform, EagleShare.

