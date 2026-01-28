EAM Announces Closing of $575 Million Fund II

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equality Asset Management ("EAM"), a Boston-based private equity firm focused on investing in transformative growth software and technology companies, today announced the closing of its second fund, EAM Private Equity Partners II, L.P. ("EAM Fund II" or "the Fund") with $575 million in total capital commitments. The Fund was oversubscribed with demand significantly exceeding its hard cap.

"This is an exciting milestone for our firm and one we approach with both gratitude and a strong sense of responsibility. We are sincerely thankful to our investors for their trust and partnership, and to our team and portfolio companies for the collaboration and hard work that helped make this possible. We are excited about the opportunity ahead and focused on executing thoughtfully, supporting our partners, and creating value," said Jeff Del Papa, Co-Founder and Managing Partner.

The Fund received strong support from both existing and new institutional investors, which include a diverse and global investor base of prominent institutions comprised of asset managers, insurance companies, family offices, university endowments, consultants, public and private pensions and charitable organizations.

"We founded EAM with a vision to build a high-performing private equity firm focused on founder-led software businesses. We are grateful to our returning and new investors who have chosen to join us on this journey. We will work hard to continue to merit the trust and partnership of our portfolio executives and limited partners," said Tom Roberts, Co-Founder and Managing Partner.

EAM Fund II will continue the firm's focus on investing in category-leading enterprise software companies, where EAM's proven Investor-Operator approach to partnership and value creation has helped portfolio companies accelerate growth, expand capabilities and scale efficiently.

FirstPoint Equity served as placement agent and Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal counsel.

About EAM

EAM is a growth-focused private equity firm. EAM provides equity capital and strategic and operating support to growth companies in the software and software-enabled services sectors. With decades of investment and operating experience, the firm has earned a reputation for value creation, serving as steadfast partners to founders and CEOs. For more information, please visit www.equalityam.com.

Media Contact

Page Sadlier

Director of Operations, EAM

[email protected]

978-996-6397

SOURCE Equality Asset Management