EAM Announces Strategic Investment in Connectbase

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equality Asset Management (EAM), a Boston-based private equity firm focused on investing in transformative growth software and technology companies, today announced a strategic growth investment in Connectbase, a leading provider of data and software to the communications infrastructure market. EAM's investment will accelerate Connectbase's product innovation and global expansion and will also support Connectbase's acquisition of Cloud Age, an invoice automation and spend management SaaS platform.

The investment in Connectbase underscores EAM's commitment to partnering with market-leading companies and providing strategic and operating expertise to support growth. Connectbase provides digital infrastructure insights, mapping, and workflow automation that power how network providers, technology partners, and enterprises buy, sell, and manage connectivity. The acquisition of Cloud Age strengthens Connectbase's platform by uniting spend intelligence with discovery, quoting, and automation—offering the industry's first end-to-end workflow from opportunity identification through spend management and settlement. The combined capabilities of Connectbase and Cloud Age represent a breakthrough for the connectivity ecosystem—enabling providers, partners, and enterprises to transact with greater trust, automation, and visibility. Connectbase will continue to be led by its Founder and CEO, Ben Edmond.

"EAM is the kind of partner that scales with you—strategically, operationally, and culturally. Their conviction in our team and our mission gives us more than capital; it gives us a force multiplier for execution," said Ben Edmond. "Together, we're accelerating how we serve customers globally, expanding the ecosystem, and delivering more automation, trust, and measurable outcomes across The Connected World."

"We're thrilled to partner with Ben and the Connectbase team," said Jeff Del Papa, Managing Partner at EAM. "Ben's vision for the company has been spot-on since its founding. Connectbase has clear market focus, exceptional products, and a deep commitment to its customers. There is incredible growth potential in this market, and Connectbase is very well-positioned to continue to grow organically and through strategic acquisitions like Cloud Age."

Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal counsel to EAM. Moelis Asset Management LP served as exclusive financial advisor to Connectbase and Foley Hoag LLP served as legal counsel to Connectbase. BSA Legal Group served as legal counsel to Cloud Age.

About EAM

EAM is a growth-focused private equity firm. EAM provides equity capital and strategic and operating support to growth companies in the software and software-enabled services sectors. With decades of investment and operating experience, the firm has earned a reputation for value creation, serving as steadfast partners to founders and CEOs. For more information, please visit www.equalityam.com.

About Connectbase

Connectbase is the industry cloud for connectivity, transforming how service providers, carriers, and buyers transact and collaborate. Its platform, The Connected World, delivers precise location-based insights and automations that streamline network buying, selling, pricing, quoting, and partner discovery. Connectbase currently serves more than 400 providers globally and profiles billions of locations to support digital transformation across the connectivity ecosystem. Learn more at www.connectbase.com.

About Cloud Age

Cloud Age is a telecom invoice automation and spend management SaaS platform built for the service provider ecosystem. Handling more than 1,700 invoice types globally, Cloud Age transforms unstructured billing data into actionable intelligence, helping service providers optimize spend, improve margins, and gain a holistic view of supplier and service performance. www.cloudage.com

